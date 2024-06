Cambio climático incrementa en 35 veces la posibilidad de olas de calor en México y EU: estudio

☀️The deadly heatwaves in North & Central America were made 35 times more likely due to #ClimateChange



Similar extreme temperature episodes have become 4⃣ times more likely since 2000, new research by WWA @Grantham_IC, @KNMI & @RCClimate shows 🧵



📰https://t.co/TN4DygPcDr https://t.co/pNkmTGod8h pic.twitter.com/qWRSRSrIUG