¡Salva vidas! Día Mundial para la Prevención del Suicidio: Descubre mitos y realidades para evitarlo

Today is #WorldSuicidePreventionDay 💙 If you're struggling, there are options available to help you cope. Call the #988Lifeline to connect with someone & receive emotional support, text 988 or chat with us at https://t.co/DTE8OBfdfm 24/7 in the U.S. https://t.co/XKDdGbMK5J pic.twitter.com/jI66bTGFUJ