¡Terrible momento! VIDEO del momento de la explosión en una estación de tren de Pakistán

#Pakistan is suffering the consequences of its deeds. #BombBlast took place in the #QuettaRailwayStation of Pakistan in which hundreds of people lost their lives. Pakistan itself is responsible for this.



क्वेटा रेलवे स्टेशन को बलूच सेना ने उड़ा दिया! #Blast pic.twitter.com/uUgMeQ4jKk