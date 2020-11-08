FOTOS: El golfista mexicano Carlos Ortiz pone el nombre de México muy en alto.

ver fotos
El mexicano Carlos Ortiz hizo historia este domingo conquistando su primer torneo del PGA Tour.Oct 15, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Carlos Ortiz tees off on the fifth hole during the first round of the CJ Cup golf tournament at Shadow Creek Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
Obtuvo la victoria del Vivint Houston Open en Texas, Estados Unidos.Nov 7, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Carlos Ortiz puts on the 18th during the third round of the Houston Open golf tournament at Memorial Park Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Se convirtió en el primer mexicano en obtener una victoria en el PGA Tour desde 1978.Nov 7, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Carlos Ortiz drives off the 10th tee during the third round of the Houston Open golf tournament at Memorial Park Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Es el segundo jugador latinoamericano en ganar el Houston Open; el anterior fue Roberto De Vicenzo, en 1968.Nov 7, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Carlos Ortiz his from the 10th fairway during the third round of the Houston Open golf tournament at Memorial Park Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Firmó una actuación casi perfecta para sellar una tarjeta de 11 golpes bajo par, dos de ventaja sobre Dustin Johnson.Nov 7, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Carlos Ortiz tees off the 11th during the third round of the Houston Open golf tournament at Memorial Park Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Dustin Johnson, a quien logró vencer, es actualmente el número uno del ranking.Nov 8, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Carlos Ortiz holds the Vivint Houston Open trophy after winning the Houston Open golf tournament with a score of 13 under par at Memorial Park Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
El último mexicano en conseguir una victoria en el PGA Tour, fue Víctor Regalado, en el ya lejano 16 de julio de 1978Nov 8, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Carlos Ortiz hugs his wife Haley Ortiz after winning the Vivint Houston Open golf tournament with a score of 13 under par at Memorial Park Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
FOTOS: El golfista mexicano Carlos Ortiz pone el nombre de México muy en alto.
El golfista mexicano logró vencer de manera contundente al número mundial, Dustin Johnson.