FOTOS: El golfista mexicano Carlos Ortiz pone el nombre de México muy en alto.

                • El mexicano Carlos Ortiz hizo historia este domingo conquistando su primer torneo del PGA Tour.
                  Oct 15, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Carlos Ortiz tees off on the fifth hole during the first round of the CJ Cup golf tournament at Shadow Creek Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
                • Obtuvo la victoria del Vivint Houston Open en Texas, Estados Unidos.
                  Nov 7, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Carlos Ortiz puts on the 18th during the third round of the Houston Open golf tournament at Memorial Park Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
                • Se convirtió en el primer mexicano en obtener una victoria en el PGA Tour desde 1978.
                  Nov 7, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Carlos Ortiz drives off the 10th tee during the third round of the Houston Open golf tournament at Memorial Park Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
                • Es el segundo jugador latinoamericano en ganar el Houston Open; el anterior fue Roberto De Vicenzo, en 1968.
                  Nov 7, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Carlos Ortiz his from the 10th fairway during the third round of the Houston Open golf tournament at Memorial Park Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
                • Firmó una actuación casi perfecta para sellar una tarjeta de 11 golpes bajo par, dos de ventaja sobre Dustin Johnson.
                  Nov 7, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Carlos Ortiz tees off the 11th during the third round of the Houston Open golf tournament at Memorial Park Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
                • Dustin Johnson, a quien logró vencer, es actualmente el número uno del ranking.
                  Nov 8, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Carlos Ortiz holds the Vivint Houston Open trophy after winning the Houston Open golf tournament with a score of 13 under par at Memorial Park Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
                • El último mexicano en conseguir una victoria en el PGA Tour, fue Víctor Regalado, en el ya lejano 16 de julio de 1978
                  Nov 8, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Carlos Ortiz hugs his wife Haley Ortiz after winning the Vivint Houston Open golf tournament with a score of 13 under par at Memorial Park Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
                FOTOS: El golfista mexicano Carlos Ortiz pone el nombre de México muy en alto.

                El golfista mexicano logró vencer de manera contundente al número mundial, Dustin Johnson.
                08 noviembre, 2020
