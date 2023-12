Guerra entre Israel y Hamás en vivo: Últimas noticias del conflicto hoy 20 de diciembre

🆕 UNDP & @UNESCWA rapid assessment on #GazaWarImpact.



Over 500,000 people are expected to fall into poverty & the aggregate total GDP loss could hit US$18 billion for neighbouring Egypt, Jordan and Lebanon if the war in #Gaza prolongs beyond 3 months. https://t.co/Bi0TPausYx pic.twitter.com/iWYqiJXfNg