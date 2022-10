Inundaciones y deslaves dejan muertos y desaparecidos en Filipinas

TROPICAL STORM #PaengPH (#NALGAE) ADVISORY NO. 06

Issued at: 8:00 PM PhT (12:00 GMT) Fri, 28 Oct 2022



Tropical Storm PAENG (NALGAE) has slowed down while turning west-northwest near the coastal waters of Northern Samar…intensifies slightly while heading towards Bicol Region. pic.twitter.com/TvXSLShK92