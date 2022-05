Inventarios mayoristas en Estados Unidos incrementan en marzo

#Wholesale seasonally adjusted end-of-month inventories were $840.3b in March 2022, up 2.3% from February 2022 and were up 22.0% from March 2021. #Sales were up 1.7% to $686.2b from February 2022 and were up 22.1% from March 2021. #CensusEconDatahttps://t.co/hq6WeDiMyN