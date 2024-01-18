“Oppenheimer” lidera nominaciones en premios BAFTA; esta es la lista completa de nominados

Don’t forget, you can have your say by voting for your #EERisingStar 🌠



PHOEBE DYNEVOR

AYO EDEBIRI

JACOB ELORDI

MIA MCKENNA-BRUCE

SOPHIE WILDE



Vote for your favourite @EE Rising Star nominee now! 👉https://t.co/4FFWtZ59Dd#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/DNSRgKfzXu