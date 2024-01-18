“Oppenheimer” lidera nominaciones en premios BAFTA; esta es la lista completa de nominados
“Oppenheimer” se impone en el número de nominaciones a los premios BAFTA; “Poor Things”, “Killers of the flower moon” y “Barbie” también están consideradas.
La cinta “Oppenheimer”, del director Christopher Nolan, lidera las nominaciones para los premios BAFTA, al estar en 13 categorías como mejor película, mejor director y mejor guion adaptado. Con ello se impone ante su competidora más cercana que tuvo en las salas el año pasado, ya que “Barbie”, de Greta Gerwig, sólo tiene cinco nominaciones.
Otras producciones que lideran estos premios de la Academia Británica de las Artes Cinematográficas y de la Televisión son “Poor Things”, de Yorgos Lanthimos, con 11 nominaciones, entre ellas, mejor película y mejor guion adaptado. Le sigue “Killers of the flower moon”, de Martin Scorsese, que está contemplada en nueve categorías.
Tanto las cintas de Nolan, Lanthimos y Scorsese compiten con el premio a mejor película, junto a las cintas “Anatomy of a fall” y “The holdovers”.
¿Cuándo son los premios BAFTA?
Los premios BAFTA, los más relevantes del cine británico, serán entregados en un evento el 18 de febrero de 2024 en Londres, Inglaterra.
La ceremonia será conducida por el actor británico David Tennant, conocido por aparecer en series de televisión como “Good Omens”, “Jessica Jones” y por dar vida a la décima y decimocuarta encarnación del viajero del tiempo “El Doctor” en la producción inglesa de ciencia ficción “Doctor Who”.
Lista completa de nominados a los BAFTA 2024
Mejor Película
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Película británica destacada
- All of Us Strangers
- How To Have Sex
- Napoleon
- The Old Oak
- Poor Things
- Rye Lane
- Saltburn
- Scrapper
- Wonka
- The Zone of Interest
Mejor actriz principal
- Fantasia Barrino - The Color Purple
- Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall
- Carey Mulligan - Maestro
- Vivian Oparah - Rye Lane
- Margot Robbie - Barbie
- Emma Stone - Poor Things
Mejor actor principal
- Bradley Cooper - Maestro
- Colman Domingo - Rustin
- Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
- Barry Keoghan - Saltburn
- Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
- Teo Yoo - Past Lives
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
- Claire Foy - All of Us Strangers
- Sandra Hüller - The Zone of Interest
- Rosamund Pike - Saltburn
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers
Mejor actor de reparto
- Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer
- Jacob Elordi - Saltburn
- Ryan Gosling - Barbie
- Paul Mescal - All of Us Strangers
- Dominic Sessa - The Holdovers
Mejor Director
- All of Us Strangers - Andrew Haigh
- Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet
- The Holdovers - Alexander Payne
- Maestro - Bradley Cooper
- Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan
- The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer
Debut destacado de guionista, director o productor británico
- Blue Bag Life
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President
- Earth Mama
- How To Have Sex
- Is There Anybody Out There?
Mejor película extranjera
- 20 Days In Mariupol
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Past Lives
- Society of the Snow
- The Zone of Interest
Mejor documental
- 20 Days In Mariupol
- American Symphony
- Beyond Utopia
- Still: A Michael J Fox Movie
- Wham!
Mejor película animada
- The Boy and the Heron
- Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
- Elemental
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Mejor guion original
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Maestro
- Past Lives
Mejor guion adaptado
- All of Us Strangers
- American Fiction
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Premio EE BAFTA a la estrella emergente (elegido por el público)
- Phoebe Dynevor
- Ayo Edebiri
- Jacob Elordi
- Mia Mckenna-Bruce
- Sophie Wilde
Mejor música original
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Saltburn
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Mejor Casting
- All of Us Strangers
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- How To Have Sex
- Killers of the Flower Moon
Mejor fotografía
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Mejor diseño de vestuario
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Mejor edición
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Mejor diseño de producción
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Mejor maquillaje y peinados
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Mejor sonido
- Ferrari
- Maestro
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
- The Zone of Interest
Mejores efectos especiales
- The Creator
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
- Napoleon
- Poor Things
Mejor cortometraje británico
- Festival of Slaps
- Gorka
- Jellyfish and Lobster
- Such a Lovely Day
- Yellow
Mejor cortometraje británico animado
- British short animation
- Crab Day
- Visible Mending
- Wild Summon