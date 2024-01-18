Espectáculos

            “Oppenheimer” lidera nominaciones en premios BAFTA; esta es la lista completa de nominados

            “Oppenheimer” se impone en el número de nominaciones a los premios BAFTA; “Poor Things”, “Killers of the flower moon” y “Barbie” también están consideradas.

            Notas
            Espectáculos
            Escrito por: César Contreras
            Compartir
            bafta-nominaciones-2024-oppenheimer
            “Oppenheimer” lidera nominaciones a los BAFTA 2024. | Reuters.

            La cinta “Oppenheimer”, del director Christopher Nolan, lidera las nominaciones para los premios BAFTA, al estar en 13 categorías como mejor película, mejor director y mejor guion adaptado. Con ello se impone ante su competidora más cercana que tuvo en las salas el año pasado, ya que “Barbie”, de Greta Gerwig, sólo tiene cinco nominaciones.

            Otras producciones que lideran estos premios de la Academia Británica de las Artes Cinematográficas y de la Televisión son “Poor Things”, de Yorgos Lanthimos, con 11 nominaciones, entre ellas, mejor película y mejor guion adaptado. Le sigue “Killers of the flower moon”, de Martin Scorsese, que está contemplada en nueve categorías.

            Tanto las cintas de Nolan, Lanthimos y Scorsese compiten con el premio a mejor película, junto a las cintas “Anatomy of a fall” y “The holdovers”.

            ¿Cuándo son los premios BAFTA?

            Los premios BAFTA, los más relevantes del cine británico, serán entregados en un evento el 18 de febrero de 2024 en Londres, Inglaterra.

            La ceremonia será conducida por el actor británico David Tennant, conocido por aparecer en series de televisión como “Good Omens”, “Jessica Jones” y por dar vida a la décima y decimocuarta encarnación del viajero del tiempo “El Doctor” en la producción inglesa de ciencia ficción “Doctor Who”.

            Lista completa de nominados a los BAFTA 2024

            Mejor Película

            • Anatomy of a Fall
            • The Holdovers
            • Killers of the Flower Moon
            • Oppenheimer
            • Poor Things

            Película británica destacada

            • All of Us Strangers
            • How To Have Sex
            • Napoleon
            • The Old Oak
            • Poor Things
            • Rye Lane
            • Saltburn
            • Scrapper
            • Wonka
            • The Zone of Interest

            Mejor actriz principal

            • Fantasia Barrino - The Color Purple
            • Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall
            • Carey Mulligan - Maestro
            • Vivian Oparah - Rye Lane
            • Margot Robbie - Barbie
            • Emma Stone - Poor Things

            Mejor actor principal

            • Bradley Cooper - Maestro
            • Colman Domingo - Rustin
            • Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
            • Barry Keoghan - Saltburn
            • Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
            • Teo Yoo - Past Lives

            Mejor actriz de reparto

            • Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
            • Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
            • Claire Foy - All of Us Strangers
            • Sandra Hüller - The Zone of Interest
            • Rosamund Pike - Saltburn
            • Da’Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

            Mejor actor de reparto

            • Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
            • Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer
            • Jacob Elordi - Saltburn
            • Ryan Gosling - Barbie
            • Paul Mescal - All of Us Strangers
            • Dominic Sessa - The Holdovers

            Mejor Director

            • All of Us Strangers - Andrew Haigh
            • Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet
            • The Holdovers - Alexander Payne
            • Maestro - Bradley Cooper
            • Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan
            • The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer

            Debut destacado de guionista, director o productor británico

            • Blue Bag Life
            • Bobi Wine: The People’s President
            • Earth Mama
            • How To Have Sex
            • Is There Anybody Out There?

            Mejor película extranjera

            • 20 Days In Mariupol
            • Anatomy of a Fall
            • Past Lives
            • Society of the Snow
            • The Zone of Interest

            Mejor documental

            • 20 Days In Mariupol
            • American Symphony
            • Beyond Utopia
            • Still: A Michael J Fox Movie
            • Wham!

            Mejor película animada

            • The Boy and the Heron
            • Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
            • Elemental
            • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

            Mejor guion original

            • Anatomy of a Fall
            • Barbie
            • The Holdovers
            • Maestro
            • Past Lives

            Mejor guion adaptado

            • All of Us Strangers
            • American Fiction
            • Oppenheimer
            • Poor Things
            • The Zone of Interest

            Premio EE BAFTA a la estrella emergente (elegido por el público)

            • Phoebe Dynevor
            • Ayo Edebiri
            • Jacob Elordi
            • Mia Mckenna-Bruce
            • Sophie Wilde

            Mejor música original

            • Killers of the Flower Moon
            • Oppenheimer
            • Poor Things
            • Saltburn
            • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

            Mejor Casting

            • All of Us Strangers
            • Anatomy of a Fall
            • The Holdovers
            • How To Have Sex
            • Killers of the Flower Moon

            Mejor fotografía

            • Killers of the Flower Moon
            • Maestro
            • Oppenheimer
            • Poor Things
            • The Zone of Interest

            Mejor diseño de vestuario

            • Barbie
            • Killers of the Flower Moon
            • Napoleon
            • Oppenheimer
            • Poor Things

            Mejor edición

            • Anatomy of a Fall
            • Killers of the Flower Moon
            • Oppenheimer
            • Poor Things
            • The Zone of Interest

            Mejor diseño de producción

            • Barbie
            • Killers of the Flower Moon
            • Oppenheimer
            • Poor Things
            • The Zone of Interest

            Mejor maquillaje y peinados

            • Killers of the Flower Moon
            • Maestro
            • Napoleon
            • Oppenheimer
            • Poor Things

            Mejor sonido

            • Ferrari
            • Maestro
            • Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
            • Oppenheimer
            • The Zone of Interest

            Mejores efectos especiales

            • The Creator
            • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
            • Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
            • Napoleon
            • Poor Things

            Mejor cortometraje británico

            • Festival of Slaps
            • Gorka
            • Jellyfish and Lobster
            • Such a Lovely Day
            • Yellow

            Mejor cortometraje británico animado

            • British short animation
            • Crab Day
            • Visible Mending
            • Wild Summon
            ¡No te pierdas nuestro contenido, sigue a Fuerza Informativa Azteca en Google News!
            Notas
            Espectáculos
            Escrito por: César Contreras
            Compartir

            Otras Noticias

            ¿Qué pasa con Peso Pluma y su presentación en el Festival de Viña del Mar? Esto es lo que sabemos
            Pese a las críticas, confirman presentación de Peso Pluma en Viña del Mar
            La organización de Viña del Mar enfatizó que “no existen atribuciones jurídicas ni contractuales” para cancelar la presentación Peso Pluma, por lo que siguen adelante con su show.
            Notas
            Espectáculos

            Escrito por: Pilar Espinoza

            Publicado: 17 enero, 2024

            luis-miguel-reaparece-comercial-video
            VIDEO: ¿Cenará fetuccini? Luis Miguel reaparece así en nuevo comercial
            Luis Miguel apareció en un nuevo anuncio comercial de una empresa de seguros en la Unión Americana; en 2024 brindará poco más de un centenar de conciertos.
            Notas
            Espectáculos

            Escrito por: César Contreras

            Publicado: 17 enero, 2024

            Ellos son los famosos que han muerto en el año 2024
            En los primeros días de 2024, diversos famosos han muerto; aquí el recuento de actores, empresarios y compositores que han fallecido al inicio de este año.
            Galerías
            Espectáculos

            Por: César Contreras

            Publicado: 16 enero, 2024

            ¿Quiénes fueron los ganadores de los premios Emmy 2024? Aquí la lista completa por categoría
            ¡La espera terminó! Conoce a los ganadores de la 75.ª entrega de los premios Emmy, gala que era esperada por muchos en septiembre del pasado año.
            Notas
            Espectáculos

            Escrito por: Pilar Espinoza

            Publicado: 15 enero, 2024

            Con “Reggaetón Champagne” traté de usar un vocabulario de poema: Bellakath
            La reggaetonera y licenciada en derecho Bellakath habló sobre su canción “Reggaetón Champagne”; aseguró que quiere que hagan una serie sobre su vida.
            Videos
            Espectáculos

            Por: Antonio Castañeda y César Contreras

            Publicado: 15 enero, 2024

            Estos son los mejores 7 espectáculos de medio tiempo del Super Bowl
            Desde Michael Jackson hasta Shakira, pasando por Madonna y Lady Gaga, aquí el recuento de algunos de los mejores espectáculos de medio tiempo del Super Bowl.
            Notas
            Espectáculos

            Escrito por: César Contreras

            Publicado: 14 enero, 2024

            Muere tiktoker mexicano Sebastián Bautista tras volcadura de auto
            Sebastián Bautista muere a los 23 años de edad tras volcadura de auto; piden no publicar noticias falsas al respecto, pero ¿Quién era este tiktoker?
            Notas
            Espectáculos

            Escrito por: Fernanda Benítez

            Publicado: 14 enero, 2024

            Muere Alec Musser, actor de la película "Son como, niños"; planeaba su boda
            Alec Musser, actor estadounidense murió a los 50 años de edad; su muerte fue confirmada por su prometida Paige Press con quien estaba planeando su boda.
            Notas
            Espectáculos

            Escrito por: Fernanda Benítez

            Publicado: 14 enero, 2024

            ×