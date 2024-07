Roberto Linguanotto, the pastry chef considered the inventor of Tiramisu, which became famous in the 1970s as a substitute for zabaglione, passed yesterday at 81 years old



The condolences from the President of Veneto, Luca Zaia: "Today, Tiramisu is an Italian 🇮🇹 excellence” 🖤 pic.twitter.com/pAlBfIxvmO