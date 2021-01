FBI investiga al menos 160 casos por asalto al Capitolio

Help the #FBI identify individuals who unlawfully entered the U.S. Capitol on January 6 and assaulted federal law enforcement personnel. We added a new poster with more photos. Do you see someone familiar? Submit a tip at https://t.co/buMd8vYXzH. @FBIWFO https://t.co/hM10wIMBsN pic.twitter.com/Fr9XtFr0WN