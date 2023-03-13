Espectáculos

            Esta es la lista de ganadores de los Premios Oscar 2023

            Escrito por: César Contreras
            Esta noche ocurrió la entrega 93 de los Premios Oscar; la gala tuvo lugar en el teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles, California, en Estados Unidos.

            La gala se lleva a cabo esta noche en el teatro dolby de Los Ángeles, California; consulta la lista de ganadores de los Premios Oscar 2023 de la Academia.

            Los Premios Oscar 2023 se llevan a cabo esta noche en el Teatro Dolby en Los Ángeles, California. Para la entrega 95 de las estatuillas el evento será conductor por el comediante estadounidense Jimmy Kimmel, quien ya ha sido el presentador en dos ocasiones anteriores.

            En esta ocasión, el mexicano Guillermo del Toro está nominado en la categoría de mejor película animada, por la cinta Pinocho, quien resultó el primer ganador de la noche. Mientras que “Everything Everywhere All At Once” obtuvo siete estatuillas, entre ellas, la de Mejor Película. Esta es la lista de quién ganó en los Oscar.

            Mejor película animada

            Pinocho

            • Marcel the shell with shoes on
            • El gato con botas: el último deseo
            • The sea beast
            • Turning red

            Mejor actriz de reparto

            Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

            • Angela Bassettt (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
            • Hong Chau (The Whale)
            • Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)
            • Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

            Mejor fotografía

            All quiet on the western front

            • Bardo, falsa crónica de unas cuantas verdades
            • Elvis
            • Empire of light
            • Tár

            Mejor actor de reparto

            Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

            • Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)
            • Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway)
            • Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans)
            • Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)

            Mejor Película Documental

            Navalny

            • All that breathes
            • All the beauty and the bloodshed
            • Fire of love
            • A house made of splinters

            Mejor cortometraje

            An irish goodbye

            • Ivalu
            • Le Pupille
            • Night Ride
            • The Red Suitcase

            Mejor Maquillaje y peinados

            The Whale (Adrien Morot, Judy Chin y Annemarie Bradley)

            • All quiet in the western front (Heike Merker y Linda Eisenhamerová)
            • The Batman (Naomi Donne, Mike Marino y Mike Fontaine)
            • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Camille Friend y Joel Harlow)
            • Elvis (Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti)

            Mejor diseño de vestuario

            “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

            • “Babylon”
            • “Elvis”
            • “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
            • “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”

            Mejor Diseño de Producción

            All quiet on the western front

            • Avatar: the way of water
            • Babylon
            • Elvis
            • The Fabelmans

            Mejores efectos visuales

            Avatar: The Way of Water: Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon y Daniel Barrett

            • All Quiet on the Western Front: Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank y Kamil Jafar
            • The Batman: Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands y Dominic Tuohy
            • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White y Dan Sudick
            • Top Gun: Maverick: Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson y Scott R. Fisher

            Mejor Sonido

            “Top Gun: Maverick”

            • “All quiet on the western front”
            • “Avatar: The way of water”
            • “The Batman”
            • “Elvis”

            Música original

            “All quiet on the western front”

            • “Babylon”
            • “The Banshees of Inisherin”
            • “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
            • “The Fabelmans”

            Mejor guión adaptado

            “Women talking”

            • “All quiet on the western front”
            • “Glass Onion: A knives out mystery”
            • “Living”
            • “Top Gun: Maverick”

            Mejor guión original

            “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

            • “The Banshees of Inisherin”
            • “The Fabelmans”
            • “Tár”
            • “Triangle of sadness”

            Mejor película internacional

            “All quiet on the western front” (Alemania)

            • “Argentina, 1985” (Argentina)
            • “Close” (Bélgica)
            • “Eo” (Polonia)
            • “The quiet girl” (Irlanda)

            Mejor Cortometraje Documental

            The Elephant Whisperers (Kartiki Gonsalves y Guneet Monga)

            • Haulout (Evgenia Arbugaeva y Maxim Arbugaev)
            • How do you measure a year? (Jay Rosenblatt)
            • The Martha Mitchell effect (Anne Alvergue y Beth Levison)
            • Stranger at the gate (Joshua Seftel y Conall Jones)

            Mejor Cortometraje Animado

            The boy, the mole, the fox and the horse (Charlie Mackesy y Matthew Freud)

            • The Flying sailor (Amanda Forbis y Wendy Tilby)
            • Ice Merchants (João Gonzalez y Bruno Caetano)
            • My year of dicks (Sara Gunnarsdóttir y Pamela Ribon)
            • An ostrich told me the world is fake and i think i believe it (Lachlan Pendragon)

            Mejores efectos especiales

            “Avatar: The way of water”

            • “All quiet on the western front”
            • “The Batman”
            • “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
            • “Top Gun: Maverick”

            Mejor canción original

            “Naatu Naatu” de “RRR”

            • “Applause” de “Tell It like a Woman”
            • “Hold My Hand” de “Top Gun: Maverick”
            • “Lift Me Up” de “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
            • “This Is A Life” de “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

            Mejor Edición

            Everything everywhere all at once

            • The Banshees of Isherin
            • Elvis
            • Tár
            • Top Gun: Maverick

            Mejor actor

            Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

            • Austin Butler (Elvis)
            • Colin Farrell (The banshees of Inisherin)
            • Paul Mescal (Aftersun)
            • Bill Nighy (Living)

            Mejor actriz

            Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

            • Cate Blanchett (Tár)
            • Ana de Armas (Blonde)
            • Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)
            • Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)

            Mejor director

            Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

            • Martin McDonagh (The banshees of Inisherin)
            • Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)
            • Todd Field (Tár)
            • Ruben Östlund (Triangle of sadness)

            Mejor película

            “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

            • “All quiet on the western front”
            • “Avatar: The way of water”
            • “Elvis”
            • “The Fabelmans”
            • “Tár”
            • “Top Gun: The maverick”
            • “Triangle of sadness”
            • “Women talking”

