Esta es la lista de ganadores de los Premios Oscar 2023

Los Premios Oscar 2023 se llevan a cabo esta noche en el Teatro Dolby en Los Ángeles, California. Para la entrega 95 de las estatuillas el evento será conductor por el comediante estadounidense Jimmy Kimmel, quien ya ha sido el presentador en dos ocasiones anteriores.

En esta ocasión, el mexicano Guillermo del Toro está nominado en la categoría de mejor película animada, por la cinta Pinocho, quien resultó el primer ganador de la noche. Mientras que “Everything Everywhere All At Once” obtuvo siete estatuillas, entre ellas, la de Mejor Película. Esta es la lista de quién ganó en los Oscar.

Mejor película animada

Pinocho

Marcel the shell with shoes on

El gato con botas: el último deseo

The sea beast

Turning red

Mejor actriz de reparto

Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Angela Bassettt (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Hong Chau (The Whale)

Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

You never forget your first. Congratulations to @jamieleecurtis for winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress! #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/hHdUTNhTQW — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023

Mejor fotografía

All quiet on the western front

Bardo, falsa crónica de unas cuantas verdades

Elvis

Empire of light

Tár



Mejor actor de reparto

Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway)

Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans)

Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Congratulations to Ke Huy Quan on winning Best Supporting Actor! @allatoncemovie #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/VEI3I0bZDh — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023

Mejor Película Documental

Navalny

All that breathes

All the beauty and the bloodshed

Fire of love

A house made of splinters



Mejor cortometraje

An irish goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Mejor Maquillaje y peinados

The Whale (Adrien Morot, Judy Chin y Annemarie Bradley)

All quiet in the western front (Heike Merker y Linda Eisenhamerová)

The Batman (Naomi Donne, Mike Marino y Mike Fontaine)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Camille Friend y Joel Harlow)

Elvis (Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti)

And the Oscar for Best Hair & Makeup goes to...'The Whale' #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/SthtO76sFQ — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023

Mejor diseño de vestuario

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Babylon”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”

Ruth E. Carter makes history once again! With her second win for Best Costume Design tonight, she is now the first Black woman to win multiple Oscars in any category. @theblackpanther #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/AmcrQKJNyZ — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023

Mejor Diseño de Producción

All quiet on the western front

Avatar: the way of water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Mejores efectos visuales

Avatar: The Way of Water: Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon y Daniel Barrett

All Quiet on the Western Front: Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank y Kamil Jafar

Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank y Kamil Jafar The Batman: Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands y Dominic Tuohy

Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands y Dominic Tuohy Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White y Dan Sudick

Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White y Dan Sudick Top Gun: Maverick: Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson y Scott R. Fisher

The Oscar for Best Visual Effects goes to 'Avatar: The Way of Water' #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/hmk58U0hW3 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023

Mejor Sonido

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“All quiet on the western front”

“Avatar: The way of water”

“The Batman”

“Elvis”

Música original

“All quiet on the western front”

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

Music to our ears! Volker Bertelmann is the winner of this year's Best Original Score Oscar for his work on 'All Quiet on the Western Front.' #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/iS9K3QA4MR — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023

Mejor guión adaptado

“Women talking”

“All quiet on the western front”

“Glass Onion: A knives out mystery”

“Living”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Mejor guión original

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

“Triangle of sadness”

Congratulations to Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (the Daniels) on winning Best Original Screenplay for 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/LrKzqxOJKi — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023

Mejor película internacional

“All quiet on the western front” (Alemania)

“Argentina, 1985” (Argentina)

“Close” (Bélgica)

“Eo” (Polonia)

“The quiet girl” (Irlanda)

The Oscar for Best International Film will be on a one-way flight to Germany 🇩🇪. Congratulations to the @allquietmovie team! #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/zBVBeRdtD0 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023

Mejor Cortometraje Documental

The Elephant Whisperers (Kartiki Gonsalves y Guneet Monga)

Haulout (Evgenia Arbugaeva y Maxim Arbugaev)

How do you measure a year? (Jay Rosenblatt)

The Martha Mitchell effect (Anne Alvergue y Beth Levison)

Stranger at the gate (Joshua Seftel y Conall Jones)

Mejor Cortometraje Animado

The boy, the mole, the fox and the horse (Charlie Mackesy y Matthew Freud)

The Flying sailor (Amanda Forbis y Wendy Tilby)

Ice Merchants (João Gonzalez y Bruno Caetano)

My year of dicks (Sara Gunnarsdóttir y Pamela Ribon)

An ostrich told me the world is fake and i think i believe it (Lachlan Pendragon)



Mejores efectos especiales

“Avatar: The way of water”

“All quiet on the western front”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Mejor canción original

“Naatu Naatu” de “RRR”

“Applause” de “Tell It like a Woman”

“Hold My Hand” de “Top Gun: Maverick”

“Lift Me Up” de “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“This Is A Life” de “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Mejor Edición

Everything everywhere all at once

The Banshees of Isherin

Elvis

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

'Everything Everywhere All At Once' made the final cut! Congratulations on the Oscar for Best Film Editing, Paul Rogers! #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/EnWdbuELYL — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023

Mejor actor

Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

Austin Butler (Elvis)

Colin Farrell (The banshees of Inisherin)

Paul Mescal (Aftersun)

Bill Nighy (Living)

Best Actor in a Leading Role goes to Brendan Fraser! #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/rWIHrR9BS9 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023

Mejor actriz

Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Cate Blanchett (Tár)

Ana de Armas (Blonde)

Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)

Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)

Of all the universes, we live in the one where Michelle Yeoh makes history as the first Asian woman to win the Best Actress Oscar—love that for us! #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/Nb5CvKIwew — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023

Mejor director

Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Martin McDonagh (The banshees of Inisherin)

Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)

Todd Field (Tár)

Ruben Östlund (Triangle of sadness)

Mejor película

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“All quiet on the western front”

“Avatar: The way of water”

“Elvis”

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: The maverick”

“Triangle of sadness”

“Women talking”