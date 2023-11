¿Aplicaste? Así puedes saber si fuiste seleccionado como voluntario en París 2024

A Total of 45,000 volunteers are needed for the Olympics in Paris 2024.

Application takes just 30 - 40 minutes..

📌 18 & Above.

📌 Must speak English or French.

📌 Must work for at least 10 days..

📌 Deadline: May 3, 2023.

Tag your friends...

Apply here:https://t.co/t7ZyDrr6m3