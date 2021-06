Racismo y discriminación en el Chat de Twitch durante E3 2021

Day 4 of #E32021 is LIVE!



8:00am PT - Broadcast Pre-Show

9:00am - Nintendo Direct & Nintendo Treehouse: Live

2:25pm - Bandai Namco Presents: House of Ashes

3:20pm Yooreka Studio

3:35pm - GameSpot Play For All Showcase

4:45pm - Official E3 2021 Awards https://t.co/nBfSFtI9JN