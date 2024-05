VIDEO: Maníaco apuñala a madre que daba tour a estudiantes en Times Square

𝐒𝐇𝐎𝐂𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆: A career criminal pulls out a massive knife and stabs an innocent tourist in New York City. The man has been arrested 14 times in the last 20 years, mostly for criminal mischief and trespassing.



The attacker, Cyril Destin, walks out of a deli and sits on his… pic.twitter.com/VSgeuGXW71