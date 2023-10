Eclipse solar: Esta es la ruta que seguirá el anillo de fuego que oscurecerá México

Watch the solar eclipse with NASA on Saturday, Oct. 14!



We'll have live updates as the "ring of fire" crosses from Oregon to Texas, starting at 11:30am ET (1530 UTC). Send us your eclipse Qs with #AskNASA—and check out what you'll see from your town: https://t.co/aVM22VO3HR pic.twitter.com/N3iEHmjYnt