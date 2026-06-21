Cómo recrear el ‘Window seat’, un rincón acogedor para tu casa
¡El espacio que más deseabas! Te contamos cómo puedes recrear el ‘window seat’, un rincón acogedor en el que podrás disfrutar de tu lectura por horas
‘Window seat’ es un rincón acogedor en casa, el cual se ha popularizado en las redes sociales, debido a que es una decoración moderna, logrando aprovechar el espacio disponible que tenemos en la ventana.
Si quieres intentarlo en tu estancia, te vamos a detallar cómo recrear el espacio, siguiendo unos sencillos pasos y trucos que van a marcar una importante diferencia.
¿Cómo tener un ‘window seat’?
El ‘window seat’ parece un rincón acogedor sacado de una película, que, como su nombre lo indica, consiste en un asiento o banco que se coloca a un lado de una ventana, donde muchas personas lo usaban para poder disfrutar de su lectura. Por suerte, ahora es posible recrear ese espacio en tu casa fácilmente; deberás aplicar lo siguiente:
- Selecciona una ventana; no es necesario que sea un ventanal enorme, escoge la que tenga buena iluminación natural.
- Incorpora un banco a la medida; si es un espacio pequeño, aplica cajones inferiores para poder almacenar libros.
- Agrega texturas, ya sea en las mantas, almohadones de diversos tamaños o fundas; con ellos lograrás un aspecto acogedor que te invitará a pasar horas disfrutando de un buen libro.
- Dale tu propio estilo, así que aplica una lámpara de lectura, plantas o una mesa auxiliar para poder colocar tu bebida favorita.
Puedes aplicar ese rincón fácilmente en tu cocina, dormitorio, pasillo amplio, comedor o living; no hay límites, lo importante es que lo hagas cómodo para que todos quieran disfrutarlo por horas.
@myplaceincolour DIY window seat (bench) - Save for when it’s time to build your own 👷♀️ Lots of questions about how I built my window seat, so re-sharing the process and instructions 🧡 My window sills were already quite deep, but I wanted more space to create a cosy reading nook. Not that I read, but I figured I might start if I have a cozy spot for it 😂 This can easily be used as a place to put plants on or for the hallway maybe, the opportunities are endless. ✔️ Supplies: Wood filler, wood glue, sandpaper, construction screws in the right size, wood (I used 45x70 mm spruce for the box legs and frame, antique skirting board, and 18mm pinewood for the bench top) ✔️ Tools: Mitre saw if you cut it yourself, drill, clamps 1. My dad helped me cut the pieces since I don’t have a mitre saw. Otherwise, step one is cut wood🪚 2. Use sandpaper to create a smooth surface 3. Assemble the legs. Line up the boards and secure with clamps, apply glue on one side, then move the clamp to secure and drill your holes. 4. Apply wood filler to the screw holes on the legs. Sand down when dry. (Missed this step in the reel) 5. Assemble the bench. I didn’t use glue for this in case I needed to adjust it. Drill holes for the screws in the 45x70 where the legs meet underneath. It makes it a lot easier. Place the pinewood on top and screw together. 6. Cover the top of the legs with skirting board, I used an antique one my dad had lying at home. DONE! You can also stain or paint it of course, I will too but I haven’t decided what colour yet and it's been almost a year 😂 #diy #diyfurniture ♬ sonido original - Vibra Musical
¿Qué no debe faltar en el window seat?
Recordemos que el ‘window seat’, al tratarse de un rincón acogedor, deberá incorporar elementos que te ayuden a hacerlo cómodo para ti, con el que puedas pasar varias horas de comodidad. No olvides aplicar una lámpara, plantas, almohadones de apoyo, un asiento cómodo y elementos que te ayuden en tu lectura (post-it, lápices, plumones o separadores).
Con todos los puntos anteriores lograrás recrear un espacio cómodo para tu lectura en tu casa, sin la necesidad de hacer construcciones costosas y difíciles; no te pierdas la oportunidad de hacerlo en tu casa.
@housing.info This window bench is made from IKEA BESTA units—three units on a 2x4 base, with trim boards and a cleat-supported plywood seat. Painted blue for a seamless look, paired with matching desks found on Facebook. Great for storing bedding and toys! by @holymackerelhouse #homeimprovement #homerenovation #diyhomeprojects ♬ original sound - Housing.info