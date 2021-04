Mas de Millon y medio de hackers Baneados de PUBG:Mobile

The #BanPan is alive and well 🍳😈 From April 2nd through April 8th, we permanently banned 1,620,242 accounts from accessing our game. The majority of reasons include:



❌ Auto-Aim Hacks

❌ X-Ray Vision

❌ Other Hacks



Learn more at 🔗 https://t.co/YdeCgfdOcr #pubgmobile pic.twitter.com/5A5x0vsaDb