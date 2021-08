Erik van Rooyen ganador del Barracuda Championship

It was a great Sunday watching two men win their first @PGATOUR events! Congrats to @Abraham_Ancer for winning the @WGCFedEx and to @FredVR_ for winning the @CudaChamp, played on the Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood Golf Course, which our @NicklausCo team & I designed in '04. pic.twitter.com/yC6xyOorEM