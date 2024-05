Fallece una de las leyendas de la NBA

Bill Walton had 1 of the greatest NCAA and NBA Finals performances ever!



1973 NCAA CHAMPIONSHIP

44 PTS (21/22 FG), 13 REB



1977 NBA FINALS (GM6)

20 PTS, 23 REB, 8 BLK, 7 AST



He also won 6th Man Of The Year & a Championship with the 1986 Celtics pic.twitter.com/9wiQplr9i9