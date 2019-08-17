Southampton vs Liverpool

HANNAH MCKAY/REUTERS | Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton v Liverpool - St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton, Britain - August 17, 2019 Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold in action with Southampton’s Maya Yoshida REUTERS/Hannah McKay EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or “live” services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.