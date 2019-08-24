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¡Las mejores imágenes del Liverpool vs Arsenal!
Los Reds derrotaron a los Gunners en Anfield.
Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images | LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 24: Adrian of Liverpool celebrates his teams third goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield on August 24, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images)
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images | LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 24: Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield on August 24, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images | LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 24: Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield on August 24, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images | LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 24: Mohamed Salah of Liverpool scores his team’s second goal from a penalty during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield on August 24, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images | LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 24: Nicolas Pepe of Arsenal reacts during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield on August 24, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images | LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 24: Arsenal Manager Unai Emery gestures during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield on August 24, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images)
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images | LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 24: Joel Matip of Liverpool celebrates after scoring his team’s first goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield on August 24, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images | LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 24: Joel Matip of Liverpool celebrates after scoring his team’s first goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield on August 24, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images | LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 24: Dani Ceballos of Arsenal and Sadio Mane of Liverpool in action during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield on August 24, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images)
Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images | LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 24: Adrian of Liverpool celebrates his teams third goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield on August 24, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images)
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images | LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 24: Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield on August 24, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images | LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 24: Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield on August 24, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images | LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 24: Mohamed Salah of Liverpool scores his team’s second goal from a penalty during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield on August 24, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images | LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 24: Nicolas Pepe of Arsenal reacts during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield on August 24, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images | LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 24: Arsenal Manager Unai Emery gestures during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield on August 24, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images)
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images | LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 24: Joel Matip of Liverpool celebrates after scoring his team’s first goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield on August 24, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images | LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 24: Joel Matip of Liverpool celebrates after scoring his team’s first goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield on August 24, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images | LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 24: Dani Ceballos of Arsenal and Sadio Mane of Liverpool in action during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield on August 24, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images)