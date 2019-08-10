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West Ham vs Manchester City
Manchester City golea a los hammers
Shaun Botterill/Getty Images | LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 10: Raheem Sterling of Manchester City is challenged by Declan Rice of West Ham United during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Manchester City at London Stadium on August 10, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images | LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 10: Oleksandr Zinchenko of Manchester City tackles Declan Rice of West Ham United during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Manchester City at London Stadium on August 10, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
JOHN SIBLEY/Action Images via Reuters | Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Manchester City - London Stadium, London, Britain - August 10, 2019 Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring their fifth goal and completing his hat-trick Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or “live” services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images | LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 10: Sergio Aguero of Manchester City scores a penalty for his team’s fourth goal during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Manchester City at London Stadium on August 10, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Chloe Knott/Getty Images | LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 10: David Silva of Manchester City and Felipe Anderson of West Ham United in action during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Manchester City at London Stadium on August 10, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images )
Chloe Knott/Getty Images | LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 10: Sergio Aguero of Manchester takes a penalty during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Manchester City at London Stadium on August 10, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images )
Shaun Botterill/Getty Images | LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 10: Raheem Sterling of Manchester City is challenged by Declan Rice of West Ham United during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Manchester City at London Stadium on August 10, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images | LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 10: Oleksandr Zinchenko of Manchester City tackles Declan Rice of West Ham United during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Manchester City at London Stadium on August 10, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
JOHN SIBLEY/Action Images via Reuters | Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Manchester City - London Stadium, London, Britain - August 10, 2019 Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring their fifth goal and completing his hat-trick Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or “live” services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images | LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 10: Sergio Aguero of Manchester City scores a penalty for his team’s fourth goal during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Manchester City at London Stadium on August 10, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Chloe Knott/Getty Images | LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 10: David Silva of Manchester City and Felipe Anderson of West Ham United in action during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Manchester City at London Stadium on August 10, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images )
Chloe Knott/Getty Images | LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 10: Sergio Aguero of Manchester takes a penalty during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Manchester City at London Stadium on August 10, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images )