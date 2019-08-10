West Ham vs Manchester City

JOHN SIBLEY/Action Images via Reuters | Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Manchester City - London Stadium, London, Britain - August 10, 2019 Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring their fifth goal and completing his hat-trick Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or “live” services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.