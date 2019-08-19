Wolverhampton vs Manchester United

ANDREW YATES/REUTERS | Soccer Football - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - August 19, 2019 Manchester United’s Paul Pogba has his penalty saved by Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Rui Patricio (not pictured) REUTERS/Andrew Yates EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or “live” services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.