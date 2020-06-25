Al ingresar reconoces estar de acuerdo con el Aviso de Privacidad
Autenticando...
¡Los aficionados del Liverpool salen a las calles a celebrar el campeonato!
El Liverpool es campeón de la Premier League de la temporada 2019-2020.
Jan Kruger/Getty Images | LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: Liverpool fans celebrate as their team clinches the Premier League title on June 25, 2020 in Liverpool, England. Liverpool are crowned Premier League champions as nearest rivals Manchester City fail to be Chelsea. Liverpool claim their first championship in 30 years. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)
Martin Rickett - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images | Liverpool fans celebrate outside Anfield, Liverpool. (Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images)
Martin Rickett - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images | Liverpool fan Kyle Williams celebrates whilst watching the Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester City at his home in Liverpool. (Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images)
Martin Rickett - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images | A Liverpool fan looks at the Hillsborough Memorial outside Anfield, Liverpool as fans celebrate. (Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images)
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images | LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: Fans celebrate Liverpool FC winning the Premier League title outside Anfield after Chelsea beat Manchester City tonight ensuring Liverpool FC can no longer be overtaken on points on June 25, 2020 in Liverpool, England. Liverpool have won 18 league championships already with the last title win in 1989-90 under Kenny Dalglish. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Peter Byrne - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images | Liverpool fans celebrate outside in Liverpool after they are crowned Premier League champions after Manchester City lost 2-1 against Chelsea. (Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images)
Alex Davidson/Getty Images | LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: Liverpool fans celebrate their team winning the Premier League title outside the stadium after the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on June 25, 2020 in London, United Kingdom. Liverpool are crowned Premier League champions as nearest rivals Manchester City fail to be Chelsea. Liverpool claim their first championship in 30 years. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)
Jan Kruger/Getty Images | LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: A Liverpool fan celebrates as his team clinches the Premier League title on June 25, 2020 in Liverpool, England. Liverpool are crowned Premier League champions as nearest rivals Manchester City fail to be Chelsea. Liverpool claim their first championship in 30 years. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)
Anthony Devlin/Offside/Getty Images | LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: Liverpool fans celebrate outside Anfield as their team becomes Premier League Champions on June 25, 2020 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Offside/Getty Images)
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Martin Rickett - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images | Liverpool fans celebrate outside Anfield, Liverpool. (Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images)
Jan Kruger/Getty Images | LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: Liverpool fans celebrate as their team clinches the Premier League title on June 25, 2020 in Liverpool, England. Liverpool are crowned Premier League champions as nearest rivals Manchester City fail to be Chelsea. Liverpool claim their first championship in 30 years. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)
Jan Kruger/Getty Images | LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: Liverpool fans celebrate as their team clinches the Premier League title on June 25, 2020 in Liverpool, England. Liverpool are crowned Premier League champions as nearest rivals Manchester City fail to be Chelsea. Liverpool claim their first championship in 30 years. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)
Jan Kruger/Getty Images | LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: Liverpool fans celebrate as their team clinches the Premier League title on June 25, 2020 in Liverpool, England. Liverpool are crowned Premier League champions as nearest rivals Manchester City fail to be Chelsea. Liverpool claim their first championship in 30 years. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)
Jan Kruger/Getty Images | LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: Liverpool fans celebrate as their team clinches the Premier League title on June 25, 2020 in Liverpool, England. Liverpool are crowned Premier League champions as nearest rivals Manchester City fail to be Chelsea. Liverpool claim their first championship in 30 years. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)
Jan Kruger/Getty Images | LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: Liverpool fans celebrate as their team clinches the Premier League title on June 25, 2020 in Liverpool, England. Liverpool are crowned Premier League champions as nearest rivals Manchester City fail to be Chelsea. Liverpool claim their first championship in 30 years. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)
Martin Rickett - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images | Liverpool fans celebrate outside Anfield, Liverpool. (Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images)
Martin Rickett - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images | Liverpool fan Kyle Williams celebrates whilst watching the Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester City at his home in Liverpool. (Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images)
Martin Rickett - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images | A Liverpool fan looks at the Hillsborough Memorial outside Anfield, Liverpool as fans celebrate. (Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images)
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images | LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: Fans celebrate Liverpool FC winning the Premier League title outside Anfield after Chelsea beat Manchester City tonight ensuring Liverpool FC can no longer be overtaken on points on June 25, 2020 in Liverpool, England. Liverpool have won 18 league championships already with the last title win in 1989-90 under Kenny Dalglish. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Peter Byrne - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images | Liverpool fans celebrate outside in Liverpool after they are crowned Premier League champions after Manchester City lost 2-1 against Chelsea. (Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images)
Alex Davidson/Getty Images | LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: Liverpool fans celebrate their team winning the Premier League title outside the stadium after the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on June 25, 2020 in London, United Kingdom. Liverpool are crowned Premier League champions as nearest rivals Manchester City fail to be Chelsea. Liverpool claim their first championship in 30 years. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)
Jan Kruger/Getty Images | LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: A Liverpool fan celebrates as his team clinches the Premier League title on June 25, 2020 in Liverpool, England. Liverpool are crowned Premier League champions as nearest rivals Manchester City fail to be Chelsea. Liverpool claim their first championship in 30 years. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)
Anthony Devlin/Offside/Getty Images | LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: Liverpool fans celebrate outside Anfield as their team becomes Premier League Champions on June 25, 2020 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Offside/Getty Images)
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Martin Rickett - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images | Liverpool fans celebrate outside Anfield, Liverpool. (Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images)
Jan Kruger/Getty Images | LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: Liverpool fans celebrate as their team clinches the Premier League title on June 25, 2020 in Liverpool, England. Liverpool are crowned Premier League champions as nearest rivals Manchester City fail to be Chelsea. Liverpool claim their first championship in 30 years. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)
Jan Kruger/Getty Images | LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: Liverpool fans celebrate as their team clinches the Premier League title on June 25, 2020 in Liverpool, England. Liverpool are crowned Premier League champions as nearest rivals Manchester City fail to be Chelsea. Liverpool claim their first championship in 30 years. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)
Jan Kruger/Getty Images | LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: Liverpool fans celebrate as their team clinches the Premier League title on June 25, 2020 in Liverpool, England. Liverpool are crowned Premier League champions as nearest rivals Manchester City fail to be Chelsea. Liverpool claim their first championship in 30 years. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)
Jan Kruger/Getty Images | LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: Liverpool fans celebrate as their team clinches the Premier League title on June 25, 2020 in Liverpool, England. Liverpool are crowned Premier League champions as nearest rivals Manchester City fail to be Chelsea. Liverpool claim their first championship in 30 years. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)