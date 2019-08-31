Al ingresar reconoces estar de acuerdo con el Aviso de Privacidad
Autenticando...
Las mejores imágenes del Burnley vs Liverpool
El Liverpool sigue con paso perfecto en la Premier League.
Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images | BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: Roberto Firmino of Liverpool and James Tarowski of Burnley FC in action during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Liverpool FC at Turf Moor on August 31, 2019 in Burnley, United Kingdom. (Photo by Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images)
Matthew Lewis/Getty Images | BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: Mohamed Salah of Liverpool takes on Erik Pieters of Burnley during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Liverpool FC at Turf Moor on August 31, 2019 in Burnley, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)
Matthew Lewis/Getty Images | BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Liverpool FC at Turf Moor on August 31, 2019 in Burnley, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)
Matthew Lewis/Getty Images | BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: Mohamed Salah of Liverpool shoots during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Liverpool FC at Turf Moor on August 31, 2019 in Burnley, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)
Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images | BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: Roberto Firmino of Liverpool and James Tarowski of Burnley FC in action during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Liverpool FC at Turf Moor on August 31, 2019 in Burnley, United Kingdom. (Photo by Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images)
Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images | BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: Roberto Firmino of Liverpool and James Tarowski of Burnley FC in action during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Liverpool FC at Turf Moor on August 31, 2019 in Burnley, United Kingdom. (Photo by Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images)
Matthew Lewis/Getty Images | BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool celebrates with Jordan Henderson of Liverpool after scoring his sides first goal during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Liverpool FC at Turf Moor on August 31, 2019 in Burnley, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)
Matthew Lewis/Getty Images | BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool celebrates with Jordan Henderson of Liverpool after scoring his sides first goal during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Liverpool FC at Turf Moor on August 31, 2019 in Burnley, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)
Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images | BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: Roberto Firmino of Liverpool and James Tarowski of Burnley FC in action during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Liverpool FC at Turf Moor on August 31, 2019 in Burnley, United Kingdom. (Photo by Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images)
Matthew Lewis/Getty Images | BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: Mohamed Salah of Liverpool takes on Erik Pieters of Burnley during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Liverpool FC at Turf Moor on August 31, 2019 in Burnley, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)
Matthew Lewis/Getty Images | BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Liverpool FC at Turf Moor on August 31, 2019 in Burnley, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)
Matthew Lewis/Getty Images | BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: Mohamed Salah of Liverpool shoots during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Liverpool FC at Turf Moor on August 31, 2019 in Burnley, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)
Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images | BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: Roberto Firmino of Liverpool and James Tarowski of Burnley FC in action during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Liverpool FC at Turf Moor on August 31, 2019 in Burnley, United Kingdom. (Photo by Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images)
Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images | BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: Roberto Firmino of Liverpool and James Tarowski of Burnley FC in action during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Liverpool FC at Turf Moor on August 31, 2019 in Burnley, United Kingdom. (Photo by Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images)
Matthew Lewis/Getty Images | BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool celebrates with Jordan Henderson of Liverpool after scoring his sides first goal during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Liverpool FC at Turf Moor on August 31, 2019 in Burnley, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)
Matthew Lewis/Getty Images | BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool celebrates with Jordan Henderson of Liverpool after scoring his sides first goal during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Liverpool FC at Turf Moor on August 31, 2019 in Burnley, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)