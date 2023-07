Amantes del título de Conker este es el regalo perfecto

THE GREAT MIGHTY POO PREORDERS OPEN IN 8 DAYS (3rd August 2023)!



The statue is inspired by the boss battle in Conker's Bad Fur Day. Conker stands in front of The Great Mighty Poo, while tissue paper is placed inside his mouth.



Get $10 off: https://t.co/EV5M8bZxWC@RareLtd pic.twitter.com/BoOVoFrIWw