FOTOS: Año Nuevo Chino 2021, ¿cuándo es y cómo se celebra?

12 de febrero comienza el Año Nuevo ChinoCarps are released to the Red River on Kitchen God’s Day as part of the traditional Vietnamese Lunar New Year celebrations, the biggest festival of the year in Hanoi, Vietnam February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Kham
-
12 de febrero comienza el Año Nuevo ChinoA man wearing a protective face mask washes a religious statue ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebration following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at a temple in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
-
12 de febrero comienza el Año Nuevo ChinoA man releases carps to Hoan Kiem lake on Kitchen God’s Day as part of the traditional Vietnamese Lunar New Year celebrations, the biggest festival of the year in Hanoi, Vietnam February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Kham
-
12 de febrero comienza el Año Nuevo ChinoVendor wearing a protective mask serves a customer inside a stall selling decorations at a street market ahead of the Lunar New Year, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
-
12 de febrero comienza el Año Nuevo ChinoTravelers arrive at Beijing Railway Station ahead of Lunar New Year celebrations as the government urges people to avoid travel because of outbreaks of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Beijing, China February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
-
12 de febrero comienza el Año Nuevo ChinoWorkers put up final adjustments to Lunar New Year decorations at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su
-
12 de febrero comienza el Año Nuevo ChinoA boy wearing a face mask plays badminton at a street decorated for Lunar New Year celebrations, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
-
12 de febrero comienza el Año Nuevo ChinoA man walks in a street decorated for Lunar New Year celebrations following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Beijing, China February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
-
12 de febrero comienza el Año Nuevo ChinoPeople take a selfie in a historic street decorated for Lunar New Year celebrations, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Beijing, China, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
-
12 de febrero comienza el Año Nuevo ChinoA woman wears a protective mask to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) while working at her shop ahead of Lunar new year at a flower market in Taipei, Taiwan, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang
-
12 de febrero comienza el Año Nuevo ChinoA member of Kun Seng Keng Lion and Dragon Dance Association, demonstrates a dance with an ox mask designed for Lunar New Year at a training centre, during an interview with Reuters, in Muar, Malaysia February 5, 2021. Picture taken February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
-
12 de febrero comienza el Año Nuevo ChinoMembers of Kun Seng Keng Lion and Dragon Dance Association, demonstrate a traditional Chinese lion dance at a training centre, during an interview with Reuters, in Muar, Malaysia February 5, 2021. Picture taken February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
-
12 de febrero comienza el Año Nuevo ChinoA worker disinfects Yuyuan, or Yu Garden, near an ox installation set up ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year festivity, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Shanghai, China January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song
-
12 de febrero comienza el Año Nuevo ChinoWomen wearing protective face masks wipe religious figurines ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebration following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at a temple in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
-
12 de febrero comienza el Año Nuevo ChinoA member of Kun Seng Keng Lion and Dragon Dance Association rests at a training centre, in Muar, Malaysia February 5, 2021. Picture taken February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
-
12 de febrero comienza el Año Nuevo ChinoMembers of Kun Seng Keng Lion and Dragon Dance Association, tidy up a traditional Chinese lion dance mask at a training centre, in Muar, Malaysia February 5, 2021. Picture taken February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
-
12 de febrero comienza el Año Nuevo ChinoA member of the Kun Seng Keng Lion and Dragon Dance Association, touches an ox mask designed for Lunar New Year at a training centre, in Muar, Malaysia February 5, 2021. Picture taken February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
-
12 de febrero comienza el Año Nuevo ChinoPeople wearing face masks following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak are seen at a market selling Spring Festival ornaments ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year festivity, in Beijing, China January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
-
12 de febrero comienza el Año Nuevo ChinoPeople wearing protective suits walk in the Beijing West railway station ahead of upcoming Chinese New Year celebrations following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beijing, China, January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
-
12 de febrero comienza el Año Nuevo ChinoA vendor wearing a face mask following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak uses her mobile phone at a market selling Spring Festival ornaments ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year festivity, in Beijing, China January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
-
12 de febrero comienza el Año Nuevo ChinoTravellers wearing face masks following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak are seen at a railway station as the Spring Festival travel season begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in Shanghai, China January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song
-
12 de febrero comienza el Año Nuevo ChinoA traveller wearing a face mask following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak walks with his luggage as the Spring Festival travel season begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, at a railway station in Shanghai, China January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song
-
12 de febrero comienza el Año Nuevo ChinoA worker wearing protective gear following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak sanitizes an entrance of a railway station as the Spring Festival travel season begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in Beijing, China January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
-
12 de febrero comienza el Año Nuevo ChinoSecurity guards wearing face masks carry a giant balloon in the shape of a fish ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year festivity at Yu Garden, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Shanghai, China January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
-
12 de febrero comienza el Año Nuevo ChinoVendors wearing protective masks check on an orange tree, ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
-
12 de febrero comienza el Año Nuevo ChinoVisitors wearing face masks take pictures during the annual Dahlia Dreams floral display ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year of the Ox, otherwise known as the Spring Festival, at Singapore’s Gardens by the Bay, January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Loriene Perera TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
-
12 de febrero comienza el Año Nuevo ChinoPeople wear protective masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) while shopping for decorations ahead of Lunar new year at a market in Taipei, Taiwan, January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang
-
12 de febrero comienza el Año Nuevo ChinoVisitors wearing face masks look at light sculptures of flowers during the annual Dahlia Dreams floral display ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year of the Ox, otherwise known as the Spring Festival, at Singapore’s Gardens by the Bay, January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Loriene Perera
-
12 de febrero comienza el Año Nuevo ChinoA family pose for a wefie while wearing their face masks during the annual Dahlia Dreams floral display ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year of the Ox, otherwise known as the Spring Festival, at Singapore’s Gardens by the Bay, January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Loriene Perera
-
12 de febrero comienza el Año Nuevo ChinoVendor wearing a protective mask stands as she waits for customers at a street market selling decorations for the Lunar New Year, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
-
12 de febrero comienza el Año Nuevo ChinoWomen wearing protective face masks wash a religious statue ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebration following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at a temple in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
-
12 de febrero comienza el Año Nuevo ChinoA man writes Chinese calligraphy with words of blessing on red papers for sale for the upcoming Chinese New Year on a street in Hong Kong, China February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
-
12 de febrero comienza el Año Nuevo ChinoA worker wearing a face mask carries red lanterns, ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Hong Kong, China January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
-
12 de febrero comienza el Año Nuevo ChinoA man waits for customers to sell kumquat trees which are decorated at home during the traditional Vietnamese Lunar New Year celebrations, the festival of the year in Hanoi, Vietnam February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Kham
-
12 de febrero comienza el Año Nuevo ChinoWorkers put up final adjustments to Lunar New Year decorations at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su
FOTOS: Año Nuevo Chino 2021, ¿cuándo es y cómo se celebra?
En medio de la pandemia se celebrará el comienzo del Año Nuevo Chino 2021 este 12 de febrero, según el calendario lunar chino. Considerada como el festival más importante de China, también conocido como Fiesta de la Primavera o Año Nuevo Chino Lunar, estará marcado por ser el año del buey, segundo animal del ciclo.
Del 11 al 17 de febrero son días feriados, aunque las fiestas continúan hasta el 26 de febrero con el Festival de las Linternas. Esta fecha que data de hace más de 3,500 años es el equivalente a combinar el Año Nuevo con Navidad y el Día de Acción de Gracias y, se festeja en una cuarta parte del mundo como Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwán, Indonesia, China, Singapur, y Corea del Sur.
El Año Nuevo Chino suele celebrarse con decoraciones, cenas de Nochevieja en familia con ravioles, pescado y pastel de arroz glutinoso, petardos y fuegos artificiales y sobres rojos con dinero como sinónimo de buena suerte, entre otros regalos.
Restricciones viajes de Año Nuevo Chino ralentizarán pero no detendrán recuperación demanda petróleo
Los esfuerzos del gobierno por evitar que la gente viaje para el Año Nuevo Chino debido a varios brotes de Covid-19 están obligando a los analistas a revisar las estimaciones de demanda de combustible del primer trimestre, pero el mercado no espera que descarrile su recuperación post-pandémica.
De acuerdo con el Ministerio de Transporte de China, los desplazamientos de pasajeros durante la temporada de viajes de primavera de 40 días podrían bajar un 40% respecto a los niveles anteriores a la pandemia, en 2019.
Eso ha llevado a los analistas a recortar las previsiones de demanda de petróleo para el primer trimestre en hasta 400.000 barriles por día (bpd), suponiendo que esto significa que se consumirá menos gasolina y combustible para aviones.
También es probable que se produzca un descenso trimestral del consumo de petróleo en China, según la Agencia Internacional de Energía, el primero desde que la demanda se recuperó rápidamente de la contracción inducida por la pandemia del año pasado. Pero esto no hará retroceder el resurgimiento del consumo de petróleo en la segunda mitad de 2020.
Igualmente, el consumo de petróleo de China en el primer trimestre aumentaría entre 2 y 3 millones de bpd respecto al mismo trimestre del año anterior, dijeron analistas de Energy Aspects, IHS Markit y Wood Mackenzie.
#VIRAL En #Tailandia arrancan los preparativos para recibir el #AñoNuevoChino que inicia el 12 de febrero y corresponderá al año del buey de oro.— Tv Azteca Jalisco (@TVAztecaJalisco) February 11, 2021
📷Reuters pic.twitter.com/Bygw58GNr4
Ansiedad por coronavirus en China impulsa negocios de tests en época vacacional
Ante la obligatoriedad en China de realizarse tests de unos 358 yuanes (56 dólares) para los viajes por Año Nuevo Lunar, algunos emprendimientos privados están sacando cuentas alegres, con servicios personalizados, más costosos, como hisopados en casa o en el trabajo.
Otros servicios premium incluyen pruebas de emergencia, tiempos de respuesta más rápidos y ofertas combinadas con otras pruebas genéticas.
La demanda de pruebas de coronavirus en general se ha incrementado durante la llamada fiebre de viajes del Festival de Primavera, cuando millones regresan a sus provincias de origen para celebrar el Año Nuevo Lunar.
Se podrían administrar unos 600 millones de pruebas a viajeros a áreas rurales sólo durante la temporada de viajes de vacaciones de 40 días, según una estimación privada, lo que ofrece una recompensa potencial para los proveedores de pruebas.
