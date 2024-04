¿Cuándo es el Draft NFL 2024? Conoce el orden de las selecciones y en dónde se realiza

🚨2024 NFL Draft Coverage🚨



For the 18th year, @nflnetwork provides on-location coverage of the @NFLDraft!



*Thursday, April 25 (1st rd) -- 8p ET

*Friday, April 26 (Rounds 2-3) -- 7p ET

*Saturday, April 27 (Rounds 47) -- Noon ET



Release: https://t.co/9TfZNjmxY7 pic.twitter.com/JBnSpyBiqo