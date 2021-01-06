FOTOS | Caos en el Capitolio de EEUU; manifestante se sienta en silla del presidente del Senado

ver fotos
Caos en el Capitolio de Estados UnidosSupporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A supporter of President Donald Trump takes a seat away from the action on the second floor of the U.S. Capitol near the entrance to the Senate after breaching security defenses, in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Theiler TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump protest outside the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Leigh Ann Luck dressed up as Statue of Liberty shouts as supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather near U.S. Capitol building in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Christian Angelo Hill, 19, a Black Lives Matter supporter, runs away from Trump supporters after being sprayed with an unknown substance during a rally held by U.S. President Donald Trump supporters, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump cover their faces to protect from tear gas during a clash with police officers in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A protester holds a sign saying "Trump won" at a rally in support of U.S. President Donald Trump at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem, Oregon, U.S. January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
A woman reacts as supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A protester wears a mask bearing a slogan in opposition to Oregon Governor Kate Brown at a rally in support of U.S. President Donald Trump at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem, Oregon, U.S. January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump clash with police officers in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S. January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Otto Luchterhand, of Salem, holds a sign saying "Open Oregon" at a rally in support of U.S. President Donald Trump at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem, Oregon, U.S. January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S. January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Supporters of President Donald Trump set off a fire extinguisher after breaching security defenses, as police move in on the demonstrate on the second floor of the U.S. Capitol near the entrance to the Senate, in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Police officers stand guard during a rally held by supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Police confront supporters of President Donald Trump as they demonstrate on the second floor of the U.S. Capitol near the entrance to the Senate after breaching security defenses, in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump react to tear gas during a clash with police officers in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A supporter of President Donald Trump carries a Confederate battle flag on the second floor of the U.S. Capitol near the entrance to the Senate after breaching security defenses, in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Theiler TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Police confront supporters of President Donald Trump as they demonstrate on the second floor of the U.S. Capitol near the entrance to the Senate after breaching security defenses, in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Theiler TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump cover their faces to protect from tear gas during a clash with police officers in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S. January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump react to tear gas during a clash with police officers in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Police confront supporters of President Donald Trump as they demonstrate on the second floor of the U.S. Capitol near the entrance to the Senate after breaching security defenses, in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Protesters hold a rally in support of U.S. President Donald Trump at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem, Oregon, U.S. January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Protesters hold a rally in support of U.S. President Donald Trump at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem, Oregon, U.S. January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
A protester holds a sign saying "Trump Won" at a rally in support of U.S. President Donald Trump at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem, Oregon, U.S. January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump protest in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S. January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A protester holds flags at a rally in support of U.S. President Donald Trump at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem, Oregon, U.S. January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
A supporter of President Donald Trump confronts police as Trump supporters demonstrate on the second floor of the U.S. Capitol near the entrance to the Senate after breaching security defenses, in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump protest in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S. January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump climb on walls at the U.S. Capitol during a protest against the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S. January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump protest in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S. January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Law enforcement officers push back against supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump attempting to enter U.S. Capitol during a protest against the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump climb on walls at the U.S. Capitol during a protest against the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump clash with Black Lives Matter supporters during a protest in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
U.S. President Donald Trump is seen making remarks on a television monitor from the White House Briefing Room, after his supporters interrupted the certification by the U.S. Congress of the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election at the Washington Capitol, in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump protest in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S. January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Police officers stand guard during a rally held by supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump clash with Black Lives Matter supporters during a protest in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden depaerts after speaking about the violent protests in and around the U.S. Capitol in Washington, which forced members of Congress to suspend a joint session to certify the 2020 election results, during brief remarks at Biden's transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump climb on walls at the U.S. Capitol during a protest against the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Law enforcement officers push back against supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump attempting to enter U.S. Capitol during a protest against the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Law enforcement officers push back against supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump attempting to enter U.S. Capitol during a protest against the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather to protest outside the U.S. Capitol against the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
FOTOS | Caos en el Capitolio de EEUU; manifestante se sienta en silla del presidente del Senado
Durante los disturbios en el Capitolio de Estados Unidos, un manifestante logró sentarse en la silla del Presidente del Senado dentro del recinto.
<b>¿Qué ocurre en el Capitolio de Estados Unidos?</b>
El jefe de un importante grupo empresarial estadounidense instó el miércoles a las altas esferas del gobierno a considerar la destitución de Donald Trump, después de que partidarios del republicano irrumpieran en el Capitolio.
El presidente y director ejecutivo de la Asociación Nacional de Fabricantes, Jay Timmons, dijo que Trump “incitó a la violencia en un intento por retener el poder, y cualquier líder electo que lo defienda está violando su juramento a la Constitución y rechazando la democracia a favor de la anarquía”.
“El vicepresidente Pence, quien fue evacuado del Capitolio, debería considerar seriamente trabajar con el Gabinete para invocar la Enmienda 25 para preservar la democracia”, agregó.
Trump tiene 14 días en el cargo antes de que el presidente electo Joe Biden asuma el 20 de enero.
¿Qué ha dicho Donald Trump?
Donald Trump, pidió que haya paz e instó a irse a casa a los manifestantes que tomaron el edificio del Capitolio para intentar forzar que el Congreso no declarara su derrota electoral.
En un video publicado en Twitter, el mandatario republicano reiteró las acusaciones sin fundamentos de que el resultado electoral fue fraudulento, pero dijo: “Ahora deben irse a casa. Debemos tener paz”.