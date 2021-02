FOTOS | Icónico café “kawaii” en Tokio cierra sus puertas por la pandemia

Icónico café de Tokio cierra por la pandemia

Guests try to take photos and video by using their smartphones as they watch the performance by the staff members of Kawaii Monster Cafe called ‘Monster Girls’ before the cafe ends its five-year run operation on the day, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tokyo Japan January 31, 2021. Picture taken January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato