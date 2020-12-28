FOTOS | Médicos y enfermeras esperan salvar vidas al participar en ensayo de vacuna Covid-19

                ver fotos
                • Ana Marcela Rojas Fonseca Hial de 49 años, médica, voluntaria en el ensayo de la vacuna COVID-19 para AstraZeneca, y madre de un niño, cuenta que “lo más difícil en la pandemia es ver a familias enteras enfermas y la sensación de impotencia de que no se puede resolver la situación. Este impulso global para resolver la situación es un momento muy especial”.
                  Voluntarios esperan salvar vidas contra el Covid-19 en Brasil
                  Ana Marcela Rojas Fonseca Hial, 49, a doctor, a volunteer in COVID-19 vaccine trial for AstraZeneca, poses for a photograph in Sao Paulo, Brazil, December 10, 2020. Hial who has one son said: “The hardest thing in the pandemic has been seeing whole families sick and the sense of powerlessness that you can’t resolve the situation … This global push to resolve the situation is a very special moment.” Picture taken with a slow shutter speed. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli SEARCH “PEROBELLI VACCINE” FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH “WIDER IMAGE” FOR ALL STORIES
                • Denise Abranches, de 47 años, la primera voluntaria en el ensayo de la vacuna COVID-19 en Brasil y la primera voluntaria fuera de Gran Bretaña en recibir la vacuna de ensayo de AstraZeneca, es cirujano dental y coordinador de odontología del hospital de Sao Paulo. “Fui testigo de muchas muertes solitarias aquí: pacientes que no podían despedirse de sus familiares; familiares que no podían despedirse de sus seres queridos. Cuando llegó el ensayo de la vacuna, me uní de inmediato. Nunca dudé", dijo. “Este esfuerzo global de voluntarios en busca de una vacuna será recordado y pasará a la historia. Todo lo que ha sucedido: las muertes, el esfuerzo del mundo entero por encontrar una vacuna, los investigadores, los científicos. Y el gesto de amor de voluntarios. Así me gustaría que me recordaran”, expresa.
                  Voluntarios esperan salvar vidas contra el Covid-19 en Brasil
                  Denise Abranches, 47, the first volunteer in COVID-19 vaccine trial in Brazil and the first volunteer outside Britain to receive the trial vaccine from AstraZeneca, poses for a photograph in Sao Paulo, Brazil, December 07, 2020. Abranches is a dental surgeon and coordinator of dentistry at Sao Paulo hospital. “I witnessed many lonely deaths here: patients who could not say goodbye to their relatives; relatives who could not say goodbye to their loved ones. When the vaccine trial came, I joined immediately. I never hesitated,” she said. “This global effort of volunteers in search of a vaccine will be remembered and will go down in history. Everything that has happened – the deaths, the whole world’s effort to find a vaccine, the researchers, the scientists. And the gesture of love from volunteers. That’s how I’d like to be remembered.” Picture taken with a slow shutter speed. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli SEARCH “PEROBELLI VACCINE” FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH “WIDER IMAGE” FOR ALL STORIES
                • Keller de Martini, de 55 años, cirujano dental, voluntario en el ensayo de la vacuna COVID-19 para AstraZeneca, está casado y tiene dos hijos. “Creo cuando miramos a este período, un legado será cómo todos (los científicos, los trabajadores de la salud, todos) lucharon para detener la pérdida de vidas por COVID-19. Será un momento muy importante para recordar. Los niños estudiarán esto en Escuela para entender la lucha y las dificultades que vivimos. Y este legado que quedará para todos”, expresa.
                  Voluntarios esperan salvar vidas contra el Covid-19 en Brasil
                  Keller de Martini, 55, a dental surgeon, a volunteer in COVID-19 vaccine trial for AstraZeneca, poses for a photograph in Sao Paulo, Brazil, December 07, 2020. Martini who is married and has two sons, said: “I think when we look to this period, one legacy will be how everyone – the scientists, the health workers, everyone – fought to stop the loss of lives to COVID-19. It will be a very important moment to remember. Children will study this in school to understand the fight and difficulties we lived. And this legacy that will remain for everyone.” Picture taken with a slow shutter speed. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli SEARCH “PEROBELLI VACCINE” FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH “WIDER IMAGE” FOR ALL STORIES
                • Arianna Cavalcante, 28, cirujana dental, voluntaria en el ensayo de la vacuna COVID-19 para AstraZeneca, cuenta que decidió “participar en los ensayos porque había una luz en el final del túnel para esta nueva enfermedad que nos asusta a todos… pierdo pacientes todos los días. Es desesperante. Es aterrador. Entonces creo que cada oportunidad de ayudar es válida”. “Creo que en el futuro no se recordará a los voluntarios. Al igual que hoy, hay varias vacunas y nadie recuerda a los voluntarios que participaron en las pruebas. Pero no me importa, no me importa que no me recuerden. Creo que tener la vacuna y salvar a la gente para mí es lo más importante”, agrega.
                  Voluntarios esperan salvar vidas contra el Covid-19 en Brasil
                  Arianna Cavalcante, 28, a dental surgeon, a volunteer in COVID-19 vaccine trial for AstraZeneca, poses for a photograph in Sao Paulo, Brazil, December 09, 2020. “I decided to take part in the trials because there was a light at the end of the tunnel for this new disease that scares all of us … I lose patients every day. It’s desperate. It’s terrifying. So I believe that every opportunity to help is valid,” Cavalcante said. “I think that in the future, volunteers will not be remembered. Just like today there are several vaccines and no one remembers the volunteers who ever took part in the tests. But I don’t mind, I don’t mind not being remembered. I think that having the vaccine and saving people for me is the most important thing.” Picture taken with a slow shutter speed. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli SEARCH “PEROBELLI VACCINE” FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH “WIDER IMAGE” FOR ALL STORIES
                • Monica Aparecida Calazans, 54, enfermera, voluntaria en el ensayo de la vacuna COVID-19 para Sinovac, tiene un hijo y cuenta que su “hermano de 47 años tenía COVID-19, tenía una forma severa de la enfermedad. Incluso pensamos que lo perderíamos. Y luego pensé, si no tomo la vacuna, nunca sabremos si funciona o no’. Para él, pero también para todos los demás, tuve el impulso de participar en el juicio”.
                  Voluntarios esperan salvar vidas contra el Covid-19 en Brasil
                  Monica Aparecida Calazans, 54, a nurse, a volunteer in COVID-19 vaccine trial for Sinovac, poses for a photograph in Sao Paulo, Brazil, December 10, 2020. Calazans who has one son, said: “My brother, who is 47 years old had COVID-19, had a severe form of the disease. We even thought we would lose him. And then I thought, ‘If I don’t take the vaccine, we will never know if it works or not.’ For him, but for everyone else too, I had the drive to take part in the trial.” Picture taken with a slow shutter speed. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli SEARCH “PEROBELLI VACCINE” FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH “WIDER IMAGE” FOR ALL STORIES
                • Antonia da Silva Cruz Santos, de 48 años, enfermera, voluntaria en el ensayo de la vacuna COVID-19 para AstraZeneca: “Los primeros días después de que tomé (la vacuna), Tuve algunos síntomas - escalofríos y dolor en mi cuerpo. Tuve algunos malos pensamientos, como si estuviera intubado, siempre tuve miedo de eso ... Mi hija estaba desesperada. Me dijo ‘Mamá, estás loca’. Dije: ‘No, sería una locura no tomarlo’”.
                  Voluntarios esperan salvar vidas contra el Covid-19 en Brasil
                  Antonia da Silva Cruz Santos, 48, a nurse, a volunteer in COVID-19 vaccine trial for AstraZeneca, poses for a photograph in Sao Paulo, Brazil, December 08, 2020. “The first days after I took (the vaccine), I had a few symptoms – shivers and pain in my body. I had some bad thoughts, like what if I were intubated, I was always afraid of that … My daughter was desperate. She said ‘Mom, you are crazy.’ I said, ‘No, crazy would be not to take it.’,” Santos said. Picture taken with a slow shutter speed. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli SEARCH “PEROBELLI VACCINE” FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH “WIDER IMAGE” FOR ALL STORIES
                • Jane Cristina Dias Alves, 43, enfermera, voluntaria en el ensayo de la vacuna COVID-19 para AstraZeneca, tiene una hija y vive con los padres y con la abuela. “Dos enfermeras de mi equipo, que están cerca de mí y hablamos todos los días, tenían COVID-19 y fueron hospitalizadas aquí en la UCI. Fue algo que nos conmovió a todos. Eso influyó en mi decisión, tanto el miedo como la convicción. para unirme al juicio. Me fortaleció el deseo de participar en el juicio. Saber cuánto podemos marcar la diferencia. Tener un colega a tu lado enfermo con el virus, cuidarlo, saber que puede empeorar e incluso perder su vida, eso mueve algo dentro de ti ", dijo. “La gente me mira y me dice: '¿De verdad eres voluntario? Pero eres tan joven. ¿No es eso arriesgado?’ Y trato de tranquilizarlos. También podemos ser una inspiración para las personas. Para hacer esto, para ser voluntario, es importante comprender su papel en la sociedad ".
                  Voluntarios esperan salvar vidas contra el Covid-19 en Brasil
                  Jane Cristina Dias Alves, 43, a nurse, a volunteer in COVID-19 vaccine trial for AstraZeneca, poses for a photograph in Sao Paulo, Brazil, December 11, 2020. Alves has a daughter and lives with the parents and with the grandmother. “Two nurses on my team, who are close to me and we talk every day, had COVID-19 and were hospitalized here in the ICU. It was something that moved us all. That influenced my decision – both the fear and also the conviction to join the trial. It strengthened my desire to take part in the trial. To know how much we can make the difference. Having a colleague next to you ill with the virus, taking care of him, knowing he can get worse and even lose his life – that moves something inside you,” she said. “People look at me and say, ‘Really, you are a volunteer? But you are so young. Isn’t that risky?’ And I try to put them at ease. We can also be an inspiration to people. To do this, to be a volunteer, it’s important to understand your role in society.” Picture taken with a slow shutter speed. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli SEARCH “PEROBELLI VACCINE” FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH “WIDER IMAGE” FOR ALL STORIES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
                • Morgana de Menezes Maia, 24, cirujana dental, voluntaria en el ensayo de la vacuna COVID-19 para AstraZeneca, cuenta que ha “estado trabajando con pacientes con COVID-19 desde el principio del año… he aprendido lo importante que es estar cerca de nuestra familia y de las personas que amamos - qué diferencia hace, tanto en tu vida personal como profesional. Creo que maduré durante este año. Enfrentar todo esto ha hecho Yo siempre he tenido (a mis padres) a mi lado, pero tuve que enfrentar esto solo, en el trabajo y en todos lados. Creo que fue un año que maduró mucho ", dijo Menezes Maia. “Lo más difícil fue enfrentar este período sin saber cuándo va a terminar, sin saber si la vacuna realmente estará aquí el año que viene… La pandemia afectó al mundo entero. Todos sintieron los efectos de la cuarentena, el aislamiento, la enfermedad. Muchas personas perdieron a sus seres queridos, amigos. Ser voluntario es único. No somos muchos los que somos parte de este momento que será recordado”.
                  Voluntarios esperan salvar vidas contra el Covid-19 en Brasil
                  Morgana de Menezes Maia, 24, a dental surgeon, a volunteer in COVID-19 vaccine trial for AstraZeneca, poses for a photograph in Sao Paulo, Brazil, December 09, 2020. “I have been working with COVID-19 patients since the beginning of the year … I’ve learned how important it is to stay close to our family and people we love – what a difference that makes, both in your personal and professional life. I think I matured during this year. Facing all this has made me more independent. I’ve always had (my parents) by my side, but I had to face this all alone, at work and everywhere else. I think it was a year that matured a lot,” Menezes Maia said. “The hardest part was to face this period without knowing when it is going to be over, without knowing if the vaccine will really be here next year … The pandemic affected the whole world. Everyone felt the effects of quarantine, isolation, the disease. Many people lost their loved ones, friends. Being able to volunteer is unique. There aren’t a lot of us who are part of this moment that will be remembered. Picture taken with a slow shutter speed. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli SEARCH “PEROBELLI VACCINE” FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH “WIDER IMAGE” FOR ALL STORIES
                • El voluntario de la vacuna del ensayo COVID-19 Luiz Augusto Menegazzo, de 65 años, médico, está casado y con dos hijos. “Creo que recordaremos este momento como un gran momento de aprendizaje. Una oportunidad para que la humanidad aprenda, sea más humana, viva mejor y para que el gobierno mire más de cerca a su gente”, cuenta.
                  Voluntarios esperan salvar vidas contra el Covid-19 en Brasil
                  COVID-19 trial vaccine volunteer Luiz Augusto Menegazzo, 65, a doctor, a volunteer in COVID-19 vaccine trial for Sinovac, poses for a photograph in Sao Paulo, Brazil, December 04, 2020. Menegazzo who is married and has two sons, said: “I think we will remember this moment as a great moment of learning. A chance for humanity to learn, to be more humane, to live better, and for the government to take a closer look at its people.” Picture taken with a slow shutter speed. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli SEARCH “PEROBELLI VACCINE” FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH “WIDER IMAGE” FOR ALL STORIES. HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GEN-Z
                • Sergio Aparecido Cleto, de 46 años, enfermero, voluntario en el ensayo de la vacuna COVID-19 para Sinovac, está casado, tiene dos hijos y su esposa está embarazada. “Decidí participar en el ensayo por mi sentido de compromiso, no solo mi compromiso profesional como enfermera, cuya esencia es cuidar, sino también un compromiso personal, un compromiso humano. Se trata de poder ayudar a Encontrar una cura para esta enfermedad que tanto nos asusta”, dijo.
                  Voluntarios esperan salvar vidas contra el Covid-19 en Brasil
                  Sergio Aparecido Cleto, 46, a nurse, a volunteer in COVID-19 vaccine trial for Sinovac, poses for a photograph in Sao Paulo, Brazil, December 10, 2020. Cleto is married, has two sons and his wife is pregnant. “I decided to take part in the trial because of my sense of commitment – not only my professional commitment as a nurse, whose essence is to take care, but also a personal commitment, a human commitment. This is about being able to help to find a cure for this disease which scares us so much,” he said. Picture taken with a slow shutter speed. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli SEARCH “PEROBELLI VACCINE” FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH “WIDER IMAGE” FOR ALL STORIES
                Más Galerías
                Ver más
                Next Page

                FOTOS | Médicos y enfermeras esperan salvar vidas al participar en ensayo de vacuna Covid-19

                FOTOS | Médicos y enfermeras esperan salvar vidas al participar en ensayo de vacuna Covid-19
                En Sao Paulo, Brasil, médicos y enfermeras participaron en el ensayo de la vacuna Covid-19 de AstraZeneca con el sueño de salvar vidas y ponerle fin a la pandemia que afecta a su país y a todo el mundo.
                28 diciembre, 2020
                Azteca Noticias
                Internacional - Galerias
                Compartir
                MÁS NOTICIAS
                Next Page