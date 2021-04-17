IMÁGENES del último adiós al príncipe Felipe, duque de Edimburgo

ver fotos
El 9 de abril el Palacio de Buckingham informó el fallecimiento del príncipe Felipe de Edimburgo.The coffin of Britain’s Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, who died at the age of 99, is taken into St. George’s Chapel for a funeral service, in Windsor, Britain, April 17, 2021. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS
Hoy, 17 de abril, se llevó a cabo su funeral en la capilla de San Jorge pasadas las 8 am hora del centro de México.Pall Bearers carry the coffin of Britain’s Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, into St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, April 17, 2021. Danny Lawson/Pool via REUTERS
Debido a la pandemia, el funeral se llevó a cabo de manera sencilla y privada; con menos de 50 personas.Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II takes her seat for the funeral of Britain’s Prince Philip, who died at the age of 99, at St George’s Chapel, in Windsor, Britain, April 17, 2021. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS
El féretro fue recibido por una guardia de honor y el himno nacional de Inglaterra; antes de entrar a la capilla se guardó un minuto de silencio en su honor.Britain’s Prince Charles and Britain’s Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend the funeral of Britain’s Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, who died at the age of 99, at St George’s Chapel, in Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain, April 17, 2021. Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS
Los restos mortales del príncipe Felipe de Edimburgo serán enterrado en la bóveda real, la cual está ubicada en la capilla de San Jorge.Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Britain’s Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, look on during the funeral of Britain’s Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, who died at the age of 99, on the grounds of Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, April 17, 2021. Gareth Fuller/Pool via REUTERS
Tras terminar el funeral de Felipe de Edimburgo, la familia real británica salió de la capilla de San Jorge.A military hat rests on the coffin of Prince Philip as it is transported by the hearse, a specially modified Land Rover, during the funeral of Britain’s Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, who died at the age of 99, on the grounds of Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, April 17, 2021. Justin Tallis/Pool via REUTERS
El arzobispo dio por terminada la ceremonia después de 40 minutos iniciada.Members of the Royal Family walk behind the hearse, a specially modified Land Rover, during funeral of Britain’s Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, who died at the age of 99, in Windsor, Britain, April 17, 2021. Justin Tallis/Pool via REUTERS
La reina Isabel II se colocó al frente de la capilla de San Jorge, a pocos metros del féretro para despedir a su pareja de décadas.Queen Elizabeth II and Britain’s Prince Andrew during the funeral of Britain’s Prince Philip, who died at the age of 99, in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, Britain, April 17, 2021. Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS
#IMÁGENES del último adiós al príncipe Felipe, duque de Edimburgo
Este sábado el cortejo fúnebre trasladó los restos del príncipe Felipe desde el castillo de Windsor rumbo a la capilla de San Jorge.