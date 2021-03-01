Golden Globes 2021: Revisa la lista completa de los ganadores

La entrega número 78 de los Golden Globes se realizó durante la noche de este domingo, lo que marca oficialmente el arranque de la temporada de premios 2021, con un retraso de dos meses debido a la pandemia de Covid-19.

Sin duda alguna, Netflix se convirtió en la productora vencedora de la noche, acaparando premios en las categorías principales de cine y televisión gracias a producciones como ‘La Madre del Blues’, ‘The Crown’ y ‘Gambito de Dama’. Además, hubo algunas sorpresas gracias a ‘Nomadland’ y ‘Borat subsecuent movie film’.

A continuación te dejamos la lista completa de ganadores:

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE DRAMA

El Juicio de los 7 de Chicago

Promising Young Woman

The Father



Mank

Nomadland (GANADORA)

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL

Borat Susecuent Movie Film (GANADORA)

Hamilton

The Prom

Music

Palm Springs



MEJOR DIRECTOR

Chloe Zhao por ‘Nomadland’ (GANADORA)

David Fincher por ‘Mank’

Aaron Sorkin por ‘El juicio de los 7 de Chicago’

Regina King por ‘Una noche en Miami’

Emerald Fennell por ‘Una joven prometedora’

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN

Soul (GANADORA)

Los Croods 2

Onward

Más allá de la luna

Wolfwalkers

MEJOR PELÍCULA EN LENGUA EXTRANJERA

Minari (Estados Unidos) GANADORA

Otra ronda (Dinamarca)

La llorona (Guatemala)

Entre nosotras (Francia)

La vida por delante (Italia)

MEJOR GUION

Aaron Sorkin - ‘El juicio de los 7 de Chicago’ (GANADOR)

Emerald Fennell - ‘Promising Young Woman’

Jack Fincher - ‘Mank’

Florian Zeller - ‘El padre’

Chloe Zhao - ‘Nomadland’

MEJOR ACTRIZ DRAMA

Andra Day - ‘Estados Unidos contra Billy Holliday’ (GANADORA)

Carey Mulligan - ‘Promising Young Woman’

Viola Davis - ‘La madre del blues’

Vanessa Kirby - ‘Fragmentos de una mujer’

Frances McDormand - ‘Nomadland’

MEJOR ACTOR DRAMA

Chadwick Boseman - ‘La madre del blues’ (GANADOR)

Riz Ahmed - ‘Sound of Metal’

Anthony Hopkins - ‘The Father’

Gary Oldman - ‘Mank’

Tahar Rahim - ‘The Mauritanian’

MEJOR ACTRIZ COMEDIA O MUSICAL

Rosamund Pike - ‘I Care a Lot’ (GANADORA)

Anya Taylor-Joy - ‘Emma’

Maria Bakalova - ‘Borat 2'

Michelle Pfeiffer - ‘French Exit’

Kate Hudson - ‘Music’

MEJOR ACTOR EN COMEDIA O MUSICAL

Sacha Baron Cohen - ‘Borat Subsecuent Movie Film’ (GANADOR)

James Corden - ‘The Prom’

Lyn-Manuel Miranda - ‘Hamilton’

Dev Patel - ‘La increíble historia de David Copperfield’

Andy Sandberg - ‘Palm Springs’

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Jodie Foster - ‘The Mauritanian’ (GANADORA)

Glenn Close - ‘Hilbilly: Una elegía rural’

Olivia Colman - ‘The Father’

Helena Zengel - ‘Noticias del Gran Mundo’

Amanda Seyfried - ‘Mank’

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Daniel Kaluuya - ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ (GANADOR)

Sacha Baron Cohen - ‘El juicio de los 7 de Chicago’

Jared Leto - ‘Pequeños detalles’

Bill Murray - ‘On the rocks’

Leslie Odom Jr. - ‘Una noche en Miami’

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

‘Yo sí' por ‘La vida por delante’ (GANADORA)

‘Fight For You’ por ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’

‘Hear My Voice’ por ‘El juicio de los 7 de Chicago’

‘Speak Now’ por ‘Una noche en Miami...’

‘Tigress & Tweed’ por ‘Los Estados Unidos contra Billie Holiday’

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

Jon Batiste, Atticus Ross y Trent Reznor por ‘Soul’ (GANADORES)

Alexandre Desplat por ‘Cielo de medianoche’

Ludwig Göransson por ‘Tenet’

James Newton Howard por ‘Noticias del gran mundo’

Atticus Ross y Trent Reznor por ‘Mank’

MEJOR SERIE DE TELEVISIÓN DRAMA

The Crown (GANADORA)

Lovecraft County

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE DE DRAMA

Olivia Colman - ‘The Crown’

Jodie Comer - ‘Killing Eve’

Emma Corrin - ‘The Crown’ (GANADORA)

Laura Linney - ‘Ozark’

Sarah Paulson - ‘Ratched’

MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE DE DRAMA

Jason Bateman - ‘Ozark’

Josh O’Connor - ‘The Crown’ (GANADOR)

Bob Odenkir - ‘Better Call Saul’

Al Pacino - ‘Hunters’

Matthew Rhys - ‘Perry Mason’

MEJOR SERIE COMEDIA O MUSICAL

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt’s Creek (GANADORA)

Emily en París

Ted Lasso

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL

Lily Collins - ‘Emily in Paris’

Kaley Cuoco - ‘The Flight Attendant’

Elle Fanning - ‘The Great’

Jane Levy - ‘La extraordinaria playlist de Zoey’

Catherine O’Hara ‘Schitt’s Creek'(GANADORA)

MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL

Don Cheadle - ‘Black Monday’

Nicholas Hoult - ‘The Great’

Eugene Levy - ‘Schitt’s Creek’

Jason Sudeikis ‘Ted Lasso’ (GANADOR)

Ramy Youssef - ‘Ramy’

MEJOR SERIE CORTA O PELÍCULA PARA TV

Normal People

Gambito de Dama (GANADORA)

Small Axe

The Undoing

Poco Ortodoxa

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE SERIE CORTA O PELÍCULA PARA TV

Cate Blanchett - ‘Mrs. America’

Shira Haas - ‘Poco Ortodoxa’

Nicole Kidman - ‘The Undoing’

Anya Taylor-Joy - ‘Gambito de Dama’ (GANADORA)

Daisy Edgar-Jones - ‘Normal People’

MEJOR ACTOR DE SERIE CORTA O PELÍCULA PARA TV

Bryan Cranston - ‘Your Honor’

Jeff Daniels - ‘The Comey Rule’

Hugh Grant - ‘The Undoing’

Ethan Hawke - ‘El pájaro carpintero’

Mark Ruffalo - ‘La innegable verdad’ (GANADOR)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO DE TELEVISIÓN

Gillian Anderson - ‘The Crown’ (GANADORA)

Helena Bonham Carter - ‘The Crown’

Julia Garner - ‘Ozark’

Annie Murphy - ‘Schitt’s Creek’

Cynthia Nixon - ‘Ratched’

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO DE TELEVISIÓN

John Boyega - ‘Small Axe’ (GANADOR)

Brendan Gleeson - ‘The Comey Rule’

Dan Levy - ‘Schitt’s Creek’

Jim Parsons - ‘Hollywood’

Donald Sutherland - ‘The Undoing’

