FOTO: Niño defiende a su hermana de ataque de un perro; sufre mordidas en la cara
Birdger Walker es un niño que se ganó el título de héroe, luego de que se encargó de defender a su hermana menor de un perro, pues luchó contra éste para evitar que le hiciera daño a la niña.
Muchas veces, los hermanos mayores están ahí para cuidar de los menores, como recientemente lo demostró el pequeño Birdger, quien arriesgó su vida para defender a su hermana de un can agresivo.
La historia comenzó el pasado 9 de julio, cuando los dos niños se encontraban jugando. En eso, un perro se acercó a la zona donde estaban ellos; sin embargo, el animal no lucía inofensivo, sino todo lo contrario, pues les comenzó a ladrar.
De esta forma, él decidió colocarse entre el perro y su hermana con el objetivo de defenderla en caso de que el can los atacara, hecho que sí sucedió, luego de que se abalanzó hacia Birdger.
El niño, de seis años de edad, recibió mordeduras del perro tanto en los brazos como en su cara, que fue la parte más afectada. Pese a las mordidas y las heridas que sufrió, el pequeño tomó las fuerzas necesitas para jalar de su hermana y llevarla hasta el interior de su casa.
Al verlo, su familia lo llevó de inmediato al hospital, pues eran heridas bastante grandes, ya que recibió un total de 90 puntadas. Su historia fue compartida por la tía del menor, quien explicó en su cuenta de Instagram el aparatoso accidente que había sufrido su pequeño sobrino.
El gran acto heroíco de Birdger no ha pasado desapercibido, pues en redes sociales se ha vuelto viral de forma inmediata; incluso, artistas como Anne Hathawey lo han compartido en sus cuentas como una forma de reconocer su valentía para defender a su hermana menor.
Asimismo, la tía mencionó que los dueños del perro han actuado correctamente, pues han apoyado a la familia del pequeño con los gastos médicos.
Hey, all. Please, share my nephew’s story so that it gets as much exposure as it can. We know that our little hero would love some words of encouragement from his favorite heroes. On July 9th, my six year old nephew Bridger saved his little sister’s life by standing between her and a charging dog. After getting bit several times on the face and head, he grabbed his sister’s hand and ran with her to keep her safe. He later said, “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.” After receiving 90 stitches (give or take) from a skilled plastic surgeon, he’s finally resting at home. We love our brave boy and want all the other superheroes to know about this latest hero who joined their ranks. @tomholland2013 @chrishemsworth @robertdowneyjr @markruffalo @prattprattpratt @twhiddleston @chadwickboseman @vindiesel @chrisevans EDIT: I just finished visiting with Bridger at his home. His wounds are looking so much better! He’s in great spirits, and his awesome personality is intact. He can’t smile too widely yet, but he was grinning as I read some of your comments to him. I’d also like to mention here that the dog’s owners are really great people who have been nothing but kind to Bridger and his family. We feel no resentment toward them at all, and—if anything—there’s only been an increase of love between our families as a result of this incident. EDIT 2: Once again we’re blown away by the amazing comments and messages that Bridger’s receiving. I’ve had lots of inquiries about a GoFundMe. Bridger’s family has asked that any one wishing to help out financially can, instead, donate to @mission_22 or @wwp. Bridger is also a huge fan of Science, especially Geology. So I’m going to start a post where people can share with him pictures of cool rocks that they see. EDIT 3: Once again, everyone’s kindness has meant so much to us. I’m trying to get to all of the messages that I can, but it may take some time. For those who have inquired about sending Bridger some rocks, here’s the address to use: Bridger Walker P.O. Box 22141 Cheyenne, WY 82003 #BridgerStrong
