Pakistán lucha para salvar al delfín ciego del Indo

Endemic to Pakistan, 01 among world's 04 fresh water dolphins plz meet 'Indus Blind Dolphin'. River between Guddu & Sukkur Barrage is 'Dolphin Reserve' since 1974. Every 60 to 80 sec it rise for breathing. They r social, live in groups i.e 'dolphin schools' at Lab-e-Mehran Sukkur pic.twitter.com/ScEeMtERqK