SpaceX y la NASA envían astronautas a Estación Espacial Internacional

They're on their way! @Astro_Kimbrough, @Astro_Megan, @JAXA_en's @Aki_Hoshide, and @ESA's @Thom_Astro launched aboard their @SpaceX Crew Dragon at 5:49am ET this morning. Docking with the @Space_Station is at 5:10am ET, Sat., April 24: https://t.co/2IUIyZAJsp pic.twitter.com/1KLp5icpbK