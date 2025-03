Tragedia en Nuevo México: Tiroteo masivo en expo de autos deja víctimas

UPDATE: Las Cruces police announced that 3 people were killed and 14 injured in the shooting. #Young_Park #New_Mexico



Two 19-year-old men and one 16-year-old boy died, according to a police spokesperson.



The people injured were between 16 and 36 years old.



Police have not… https://t.co/qJJXAITFtP pic.twitter.com/uhVUCdlRmf