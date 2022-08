Ucrania celebra Día de Independencia con advertencias por bombardeos

#RUSSIA: Former mayor of Yekaterinburg Yevgeny Roizman has been arrested. His "crime": making statements against the Russian invasion of #Ukraine️.

𝗪𝗵𝗲𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗳𝗶𝗮 𝙞𝙨 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁... pic.twitter.com/OiQjoZFnyR