Video: ¿Presagio de algo más? Hallan pez remo vinculado a leyendas de desastres naturales

🚨🇺🇸 ANOTHER ‘DOOMSDAY’ OARFISH FOUND OFF COAST OF CALIFORNIA 2 DAYS BEFORE EARTHQUAKE ROCKED LA🚨#LaJollaCove #California



A 12-foot-long deceased oarfish was found off the coast of La Jolla Cove California just 2 days before the 4.4 earthquake that rocked #LA



NOAA is… pic.twitter.com/gdHwdNsGMu