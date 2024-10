VIDEO | Cae Luigi Belvedere, capo de mafia italiana Camorra; usaba implantes de cabello para huir

Colombian🇨🇴 Police have captured Luigi Belvedere, one of Italy's most wanted criminals.



The fugitive, who used different hair implants to mislead authorities was arrested in a suburb of Medellín. Sentenced to 19 years in prison in Italy for drug trafficking, he managed to escape