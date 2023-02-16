ver fotos
¿Cómo ligan los SAGITARIO?
Sagitario no es nada tímido y confía en su belleza. (Créditos: Catherine Falls Commercial/Getty Images)A heterosexual couple, perhaps in the honeymoon phase of their relationship look very devoted and in love as they gaze at each other at a dining table. The man looks a little shy as he momentarily breaks eye contact and looks at the ground while smiling. She touches his arm to reassure him.
Sabe que su mejor arma es su sonrisa y no duda en mostrarla a TODOS. (Créditos: The Good Brigade/Getty Images)
Sin duda, es uno de los signos más atractivos, sabe que cualquiera podría caer a sus pies. (Crédiros: Betsie Van der Meer/Getty Images)
Le encanta ir a los bares a buscar nuevas conquistas. (Créditos: Thomas Barwick/Getty Images)
Antes de cualquier cita, se mira al espejo para estudiar su mejor cara. (Créditos: Westend61/Getty Images/Westend61)
Sagitario adora bailar, busca una pareja que sepa estar en la pista de baile. (Créditos: Thomas Barwick/Getty Images)
Literalmente busca pareja en cualquier parte, intenta llamar la atención de quien le gusta a toda costa. (Créditos: Peter Dazeley/Getty Images)Young professionals supermarket dating
No teme sonreír a gente que no conoce, quiere demostrarse siempre amistoso y hasta gracioso. (Créditos: Flashpop/Getty Images)
Si nadie cede ante sus encantos, no le importa, sabe que siempre hay mejores opciones. (Créditos: Jamie Grill/Getty Images)
No le duele el rechazo, a menos de que sea alguien muy muy importante. (Créditos: Vincent Besnault/Getty Images)
Casi siempre busca besar en la primera cita. (Créditos: Svetlana Repnitskaya/Getty Images)beautiful couple in love in red heart glasses having fun, hugging in a restaurant on valentine’s day
¡Cuidado! Porque tampoco descarta a sus amigos para ser amantes. (Créditos: The Good Brigade/Getty Images)
Son sin duda los de la iniciativa en todo momento. (Créditos: Peter Dazeley/Getty Images)
Les encanta la intimidad y no dudan en invitar a su cita a la primera vez. (Créditos: Hybrid Images/Getty Images/Image Source)
Siempre tienen sorpresas inesperadas para su pareja. (Créditos: Hinterhaus Productions/Getty Images)A man smiling as he opens a door to greet his partner at home.
Son detallistas y hasta labiosos... (Créditos: Petri Oeschger/Getty Images)
Les encanta que sus amigos conozcan a su nueva conquista. (Créditos: EmirMemedovski/Getty Images)Lovely couple having a date night and playing pool in the pool hall
Son los más cariñosos. (Créditos: Flashpop/Getty Images)Portrait of gay men having fun together and celebrating their love
Podrían contar toda su vida a esa persona incluso si no la vuelven a ver.(Créditos: Thomas Barwick/Getty Images)
Les encantan las citas al aire libre. (Créditos: Justin Lewis/Getty Images)
Si les gusta mucho una persona, son capaces de lo imposible por amor. (Créditos: Jordi Salas/Getty Images)Portrait of Young lesbian Couple embracing and kissing on a narrow city street
No le gustan los tímidos... (Créditos: Flashpop/Getty Images)
Prefiere a los extrovertidos que lo sacan de su zona de confort. (Créditos: Thomas Barwick/Getty Images)
También le gusta flojear en el sillón, no todo es gastar y salir a lugares exóticos. (Créditos: Jamie Grill/Getty Images)
Muchas veces, encuentran parejas muy parecidos a ellos físicamente. (Créditos: Stephen Zeigler/Getty Images)A young couple wearing yellow outfits sitting on a scooter kissing
Les encanta ir al carrusel... (Créditos: Igor Ustynskyy/Getty Images)Young Caucasian heterosexual kissing near the marry-go-round in the park
Ponen de portada a quien les gusta en sus teléfonos. (Créditos: Catherine Falls Commercial/Getty Images)Close-up of a male holding a smart phone, and browsing a dating application. He looks at a photo of a woman and smiles.
Prefieren a alguien que coma de todo, casi no le gustan los demasiado “fitness”. (Créditos: Michael Heffernan/Getty Images)
Son buenos esposos y como esposas, son bastante exigentes... (Créditos: Kathrin Ziegler/Getty Images)
Sagitario es todo un cazador, casi siempre, logra salir con quien más le gusta.