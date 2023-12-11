Esta es la lista completa de nominados a los Premios Golden Globe 2024
La lista completa de nominados para los Premios Golden Globes 2024 deja claro que este será un evento lleno de talento, emoción y momentos inolvidables.
La 81ª edición de los Premios Golden Globes está a punto de deslumbrarnos con una selección de talento excepcional en el mundo del cine y la televisión. La ceremonia, que inaugura la temporada de premios del cine, anunció a los nominados que compiten por una de estas codiciadas estatuillas y aquí te decimos la lista completa de actores, actrices, películas y demás que compiten por un Globo de Oro.
¿Cuándo son los Premios Golden Globes 2024?
La ceremonia de los Globos de Oro está programada para el 7 de enero del 2024 y promete ser una noche llena de emoción y reconocimientos a las brillantes contribuciones de la industria del entretenimiento. Dicho esto, a continuación, te presentamos la lista completa de los nominados en las diversas categorías.
Categorías de televisión:
Mejor serie de drama:
- 1923
- The Crown
- The Diplomat
- The Last of Us
- The Morning Show
- Succession
Mejor actor - Serie de drama:
- Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us
- Kieran Culkin - Succession
- Jeremy Strong - Succession
- Brian Cox - Succession
- Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
- Dominic West - The Crown
Mejor actriz - Serie de drama:
- Helen Mirren - 1923
- Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us
- Keri Russell - The Diplomat
- Sarah Snook - Succession
- Imelda Staunton - The Crown
- Emma Stone - The Curse
Mejor actor de reparto - Serie:
- Matthew Macfadyen - Succession
- James Marsden - Jury Duty
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear
- Billy Cruddup - The Morning Show
- Alexander Skarsgård - Succession
- Alan Ruck - Succession
Mejor actriz de reparto - Serie de TV
- Meryl Streep - Only Murders in the Building
- Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso
- Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown
- Christina Ricci - Yellowjackets
- Abby Elliott - The Bear
- J. Smith-Cameron - Succession
Mejor serie musical o de comedia:
- The Bear
- Ted Lasso
- Abbott Elementary
- Jury Duty
- Only Murders in the Building
- Barry
Mejor actriz de serie de comedia o musical:
- Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
- Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face
- Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
- Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building
- Elle Fanning - The Great
Mejor actor de serie de comedia o musical:
- Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
- Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
- Bill Hader - Barry
- Jason Segel - Shrinking
- Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
Mejor serie de edición limitada:
- Beef
- Lessons in Chemistry
- Daisy Jones & the Six
- All the Light We Cannot See
- Fellow Travelers
- Fargo
Mejor actriz de serie de edición limitada:
- Brie Larson - Lessons in Chemistry
- Ali Wong - Beef
- Riley Keough - Daisy Jones & the Six
- Elizabeth Olsen - Love and Death
- Juno Temple - Fargo
- Rachel Weisz - Dead Ringers
Mejor actor de serie de edición limitada:
- Steven Yeun - Beef
- Matt Bomer - Fellow Travelers
- Sam Claflin - Daisy Jones & the Six
- David Oyelowo - Lawmen: Bass Reeves
- Jon Hamm - Fargo
- Woody Harrelson - White House Plumbers
Categorías de cine:
Mejor película - Drama:
- Oppenheimer
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Past Lives
- The Zone of Interest
- Anatomy of a Fall
Mejor película - Comedia o musical:
- Barbie
- Poor Things
- American Fiction
- The Holdovers
- May December
- Air
Mejor director:
- Bradley Cooper - Maestro
- Greta Gerwig - Barbie
- Yorgos Lanthimos - Poor Things
- Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer
- Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Celine Song - Past Lives
Mejor actor - Película drama:
- Bradley Cooper - Maestro
- Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
- Leonardo DiCaprio - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Colman Domingo - Rustin
- Andrew Scott - All of Us Strangers
- Barry Keoghan - Saltburn
Mejor actriz - Película drama:
- Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Carey Mulligan - Maestro
- Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall
- Annette Bening - Nyad
- Greta Lee - Past Lives
- Cailee Spaeny - Priscilla
Mejor actor de reparto - Película drama:
- Willem Dafoe - Poor Things
- Robert DeNiro - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling - Barbie
- Charles Melton - May December
- Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things
Mejor actriz de reparto - Película drama:
- Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
- Jodie Foster - Nyad
- Julianne Moore - May December
- Rosamund Pike - Saltburn
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers
Mejor actriz de película de comedia o musical:
- Emma Stone - Poor Things
- Margot Robbie - Barbie
- Natalie Portman - May December
- Fantasia Barrino - The Color Purple
- Alma Pöysti - Fallen Leaves
- Jennifer Lawrence - No Hard Feelings
Mejor actor de película de comedia o musical:
- Nicolas Cage - Dream Scenario
- Timothée Chalamet - Wonka
- Matt Damon - Air
- Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
- Joaquin Phoenix - Beau Is Afraid
- Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction
Mejor banda sonora de película:
- Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer
- Robbie Robertson - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Mica Levi - The Zone of Interest
- Daniel Pemberton - Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Jerskin Fendrix - Poor Things
- Joe Hisaishi - The Boy and the Heron
Mejor película de lengua extranjera:
- Anatomy of a Fall - Francia
- The Zone of Interest - Reino Unido
- Society of the Snow - España
- Fallen Leaves - Finlandia
- Past Lives - Estados Unidos
- Io capitano - Italia
Mejor canción original de película:
- “What Was I Made For?” de Billie Eilish and Finneas (Barbie)
- “Dance the Night” de Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt (Barbie)
- Addicted to Romance” de Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa (She Came to Me)
- “Road to Freedom” de Lenny Kravitz (Rustin)
- “Peaches” de Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond and John Spiker (The Super Mario Bros. Movie)
- “I’m Just Ken” de Andrew Wyatt and Mark Ronson (Barbie)
Mejor película - Animación:
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Wish
- Suzume
Mejor guion:
- Greta Gerwig y Noah Baumbach - Barbie
- Tony McNamara - Poor Things
- Celine Song - Past Lives
- Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer
- Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Justine Triet and Arthur Harari - Anatomy of a Fall