    Esta es la lista completa de nominados a los Premios Golden Globe 2024

    La lista completa de nominados para los Premios Golden Globes 2024 deja claro que este será un evento lleno de talento, emoción y momentos inolvidables.

    Por: Luis Antonio Ortega Reynoso | Marktube
    Lista nominados golden globes awards.jpg

    La 81ª edición de los Premios Golden Globes está a punto de deslumbrarnos con una selección de talento excepcional en el mundo del cine y la televisión. La ceremonia, que inaugura la temporada de premios del cine, anunció a los nominados que compiten por una de estas codiciadas estatuillas y aquí te decimos la lista completa de actores, actrices, películas y demás que compiten por un Globo de Oro.

    ¿Cuándo son los Premios Golden Globes 2024?

    La ceremonia de los Globos de Oro está programada para el 7 de enero del 2024 y promete ser una noche llena de emoción y reconocimientos a las brillantes contribuciones de la industria del entretenimiento. Dicho esto, a continuación, te presentamos la lista completa de los nominados en las diversas categorías.

    Categorías de televisión:

    Mejor serie de drama:

    • 1923
    • The Crown
    • The Diplomat
    • The Last of Us
    • The Morning Show
    • Succession

    Mejor actor - Serie de drama:

    • Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us
    • Kieran Culkin - Succession
    • Jeremy Strong - Succession
    • Brian Cox - Succession
    • Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
    • Dominic West - The Crown

    Mejor actriz - Serie de drama:

    • Helen Mirren - 1923
    • Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us
    • Keri Russell - The Diplomat
    • Sarah Snook - Succession
    • Imelda Staunton - The Crown
    • Emma Stone - The Curse

    Mejor actor de reparto - Serie:

    • Matthew Macfadyen - Succession
    • James Marsden - Jury Duty
    • Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear
    • Billy Cruddup - The Morning Show
    • Alexander Skarsgård - Succession
    • Alan Ruck - Succession

    Mejor actriz de reparto - Serie de TV

    • Meryl Streep - Only Murders in the Building
    • Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso
    • Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown
    • Christina Ricci - Yellowjackets
    • Abby Elliott - The Bear
    • J. Smith-Cameron - Succession

    Mejor serie musical o de comedia:

    • The Bear
    • Ted Lasso
    • Abbott Elementary
    • Jury Duty
    • Only Murders in the Building
    • Barry

    Mejor actriz de serie de comedia o musical:

    • Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
    • Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face
    • Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
    • Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
    • Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building
    • Elle Fanning - The Great

    Mejor actor de serie de comedia o musical:

    • Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
    • Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
    • Bill Hader - Barry
    • Jason Segel - Shrinking
    • Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
    • Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

    Mejor serie de edición limitada:

    • Beef
    • Lessons in Chemistry
    • Daisy Jones & the Six
    • All the Light We Cannot See
    • Fellow Travelers
    • Fargo

    Mejor actriz de serie de edición limitada:

    • Brie Larson - Lessons in Chemistry
    • Ali Wong - Beef
    • Riley Keough - Daisy Jones & the Six
    • Elizabeth Olsen - Love and Death
    • Juno Temple - Fargo
    • Rachel Weisz - Dead Ringers

    Mejor actor de serie de edición limitada:

    • Steven Yeun - Beef
    • Matt Bomer - Fellow Travelers
    • Sam Claflin - Daisy Jones & the Six
    • David Oyelowo - Lawmen: Bass Reeves
    • Jon Hamm - Fargo
    • Woody Harrelson - White House Plumbers

    Categorías de cine:

    Mejor película - Drama:

    • Oppenheimer
    • Killers of the Flower Moon
    • Maestro
    • Past Lives
    • The Zone of Interest
    • Anatomy of a Fall

    Mejor película - Comedia o musical:

    • Barbie
    • Poor Things
    • American Fiction
    • The Holdovers
    • May December
    • Air

    Mejor director:

    • Bradley Cooper - Maestro
    • Greta Gerwig - Barbie
    • Yorgos Lanthimos - Poor Things
    • Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer
    • Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon
    • Celine Song - Past Lives

    Mejor actor - Película drama:

    • Bradley Cooper - Maestro
    • Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
    • Leonardo DiCaprio - Killers of the Flower Moon
    • Colman Domingo - Rustin
    • Andrew Scott - All of Us Strangers
    • Barry Keoghan - Saltburn

    Mejor actriz - Película drama:

    • Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon
    • Carey Mulligan - Maestro
    • Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall
    • Annette Bening - Nyad
    • Greta Lee - Past Lives
    • Cailee Spaeny - Priscilla

    Mejor actor de reparto - Película drama:

    • Willem Dafoe - Poor Things
    • Robert DeNiro - Killers of the Flower Moon
    • Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer
    • Ryan Gosling - Barbie
    • Charles Melton - May December
    • Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things

    Mejor actriz de reparto - Película drama:

    • Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
    • Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
    • Jodie Foster - Nyad
    • Julianne Moore - May December
    • Rosamund Pike - Saltburn
    • Da’Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

    Mejor actriz de película de comedia o musical:

    • Emma Stone - Poor Things
    • Margot Robbie - Barbie
    • Natalie Portman - May December
    • Fantasia Barrino - The Color Purple
    • Alma Pöysti - Fallen Leaves
    • Jennifer Lawrence - No Hard Feelings

    Mejor actor de película de comedia o musical:

    • Nicolas Cage - Dream Scenario
    • Timothée Chalamet - Wonka
    • Matt Damon - Air
    • Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
    • Joaquin Phoenix - Beau Is Afraid
    • Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction

    Mejor banda sonora de película:

    • Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer
    • Robbie Robertson - Killers of the Flower Moon
    • Mica Levi - The Zone of Interest
    • Daniel Pemberton - Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
    • Jerskin Fendrix - Poor Things
    • Joe Hisaishi - The Boy and the Heron

    Mejor película de lengua extranjera:

    • Anatomy of a Fall - Francia
    • The Zone of Interest - Reino Unido
    • Society of the Snow - España
    • Fallen Leaves - Finlandia
    • Past Lives - Estados Unidos
    • Io capitano - Italia

    Mejor canción original de película:

    • “What Was I Made For?” de Billie Eilish and Finneas (Barbie)
    • “Dance the Night” de Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt (Barbie)
    • Addicted to Romance” de Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa (She Came to Me)
    • “Road to Freedom” de Lenny Kravitz (Rustin)
    • “Peaches” de Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond and John Spiker (The Super Mario Bros. Movie)
    • “I’m Just Ken” de Andrew Wyatt and Mark Ronson (Barbie)

    Mejor película - Animación:

    • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
    • The Boy and the Heron
    • Elemental
    • The Super Mario Bros. Movie
    • Wish
    • Suzume

    Mejor guion:

    • Greta Gerwig y Noah Baumbach - Barbie
    • Tony McNamara - Poor Things
    • Celine Song - Past Lives
    • Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer
    • Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon
    • Justine Triet and Arthur Harari - Anatomy of a Fall
    Premios Golden Globes
