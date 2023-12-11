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Esta es la lista completa de nominados a los Premios Golden Globe 2024

La lista completa de nominados para los Premios Golden Globes 2024 deja claro que este será un evento lleno de talento, emoción y momentos inolvidables.

Lista nominados golden globes awards.jpg

Escrito por: Luis Antonio Ortega Reynoso | Marktube

La 81ª edición de los Premios Golden Globes está a punto de deslumbrarnos con una selección de talento excepcional en el mundo del cine y la televisión. La ceremonia, que inaugura la temporada de premios del cine, anunció a los nominados que compiten por una de estas codiciadas estatuillas y aquí te decimos la lista completa de actores, actrices, películas y demás que compiten por un Globo de Oro.

¿Cuándo son los Premios Golden Globes 2024?

La ceremonia de los Globos de Oro está programada para el 7 de enero del 2024 y promete ser una noche llena de emoción y reconocimientos a las brillantes contribuciones de la industria del entretenimiento. Dicho esto, a continuación, te presentamos la lista completa de los nominados en las diversas categorías.

Programa 08 diciembre 2023 Parte 2| ¡Ganador del año del Sin Palabras!

Categorías de televisión:

Mejor serie de drama:

  • 1923
  • The Crown
  • The Diplomat
  • The Last of Us
  • The Morning Show
  • Succession

Mejor actor - Serie de drama:

  • Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us
  • Kieran Culkin - Succession
  • Jeremy Strong - Succession
  • Brian Cox - Succession
  • Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
  • Dominic West - The Crown

Mejor actriz - Serie de drama:

  • Helen Mirren - 1923
  • Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us
  • Keri Russell - The Diplomat
  • Sarah Snook - Succession
  • Imelda Staunton - The Crown
  • Emma Stone - The Curse

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Mejor actor de reparto - Serie:

  • Matthew Macfadyen - Succession
  • James Marsden - Jury Duty
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear
  • Billy Cruddup - The Morning Show
  • Alexander Skarsgård - Succession
  • Alan Ruck - Succession

Mejor actriz de reparto - Serie de TV

  • Meryl Streep - Only Murders in the Building
  • Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso
  • Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown
  • Christina Ricci - Yellowjackets
  • Abby Elliott - The Bear
  • J. Smith-Cameron - Succession

Mejor serie musical o de comedia:

  • The Bear
  • Ted Lasso
  • Abbott Elementary
  • Jury Duty
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Barry

Mejor actriz de serie de comedia o musical:

  • Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
  • Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face
  • Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
  • Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building
  • Elle Fanning - The Great

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Mejor actor de serie de comedia o musical:

  • Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
  • Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
  • Bill Hader - Barry
  • Jason Segel - Shrinking
  • Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
  • Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Mejor serie de edición limitada:

  • Beef
  • Lessons in Chemistry
  • Daisy Jones & the Six
  • All the Light We Cannot See
  • Fellow Travelers
  • Fargo

Mejor actriz de serie de edición limitada:

  • Brie Larson - Lessons in Chemistry
  • Ali Wong - Beef
  • Riley Keough - Daisy Jones & the Six
  • Elizabeth Olsen - Love and Death
  • Juno Temple - Fargo
  • Rachel Weisz - Dead Ringers

Mejor actor de serie de edición limitada:

  • Steven Yeun - Beef
  • Matt Bomer - Fellow Travelers
  • Sam Claflin - Daisy Jones & the Six
  • David Oyelowo - Lawmen: Bass Reeves
  • Jon Hamm - Fargo
  • Woody Harrelson - White House Plumbers

Categorías de cine:

Mejor película - Drama:

  • Oppenheimer
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Past Lives
  • The Zone of Interest
  • Anatomy of a Fall

Mejor película - Comedia o musical:

  • Barbie
  • Poor Things
  • American Fiction
  • The Holdovers
  • May December
  • Air

Mejor director:

  • Bradley Cooper - Maestro
  • Greta Gerwig - Barbie
  • Yorgos Lanthimos - Poor Things
  • Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer
  • Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Celine Song - Past Lives

Mejor actor - Película drama:

  • Bradley Cooper - Maestro
  • Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
  • Leonardo DiCaprio - Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Colman Domingo - Rustin
  • Andrew Scott - All of Us Strangers
  • Barry Keoghan - Saltburn

Mejor actriz - Película drama:

  • Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Carey Mulligan - Maestro
  • Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall
  • Annette Bening - Nyad
  • Greta Lee - Past Lives
  • Cailee Spaeny - Priscilla

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Mejor actor de reparto - Película drama:

  • Willem Dafoe - Poor Things
  • Robert DeNiro - Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer
  • Ryan Gosling - Barbie
  • Charles Melton - May December
  • Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things

Mejor actriz de reparto - Película drama:

  • Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
  • Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
  • Jodie Foster - Nyad
  • Julianne Moore - May December
  • Rosamund Pike - Saltburn
  • Da’Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

Mejor actriz de película de comedia o musical:

  • Emma Stone - Poor Things
  • Margot Robbie - Barbie
  • Natalie Portman - May December
  • Fantasia Barrino - The Color Purple
  • Alma Pöysti - Fallen Leaves
  • Jennifer Lawrence - No Hard Feelings

Mejor actor de película de comedia o musical:

  • Nicolas Cage - Dream Scenario
  • Timothée Chalamet - Wonka
  • Matt Damon - Air
  • Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
  • Joaquin Phoenix - Beau Is Afraid
  • Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction

Mejor banda sonora de película:

  • Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer
  • Robbie Robertson - Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Mica Levi - The Zone of Interest
  • Daniel Pemberton - Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
  • Jerskin Fendrix - Poor Things
  • Joe Hisaishi - The Boy and the Heron

Mejor película de lengua extranjera:

  • Anatomy of a Fall - Francia
  • The Zone of Interest - Reino Unido
  • Society of the Snow - España
  • Fallen Leaves - Finlandia
  • Past Lives - Estados Unidos
  • Io capitano - Italia

Mejor canción original de película:

  • “What Was I Made For?” de Billie Eilish and Finneas (Barbie)
  • “Dance the Night” de Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt (Barbie)
  • Addicted to Romance” de Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa (She Came to Me)
  • “Road to Freedom” de Lenny Kravitz (Rustin)
  • “Peaches” de Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond and John Spiker (The Super Mario Bros. Movie)
  • “I’m Just Ken” de Andrew Wyatt and Mark Ronson (Barbie)

Mejor película - Animación:

  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
  • The Boy and the Heron
  • Elemental
  • The Super Mario Bros. Movie
  • Wish
  • Suzume

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Mejor guion:

  • Greta Gerwig y Noah Baumbach - Barbie
  • Tony McNamara - Poor Things
  • Celine Song - Past Lives
  • Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer
  • Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Justine Triet and Arthur Harari - Anatomy of a Fall

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