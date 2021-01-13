Las señales que indicarían que el amor entre Javier “Chicharito” Hernández y la modelo Sarah Kohan terminó.

Se dice que una infidelidad habría terminado con el joven matrimonio.

Desde hace ya varias semanas se especula que la relación entre la modelo australiana Sarah Kohan y el futbolista mexicanoJavier “Chicharito” Hernández se habría terminado.

Las especulaciones tomaron fuerza cuando, durante las fiestas decembrinas, ninguno de los dos, ni Sarah ni Javier, publicaron fotos juntos. La modelo compartió fotografías con sus pequeños hijos Noah y Nala, pero sin rastro del crack mexicano.

Así iniciaron los rumores

Sarah Kohan compartió un mensaje a través de sus historias de Instagram, el cual ha sido tomado por muchos como la confirmación de que todo ha terminado entre la pareja.

“La decisión más difícil de tomar es alejarse de alguien con quien has intentado trabajar con mucho empeño. Sólo puedes hacer ciertas cosas para ser compatible pero no puedes cambiar a alguien para mejorar la relación”, y añadió “Déjalo extrañarte y déjalo ir”, escribió la modelo en redes.

Una fuente cercana al futbolista le aseguró a un importante medio nacional que la relación entre el “Chicharito” y Sarah terminó, y al revisar las redes del deportista se ve que la última fotografía de la modelo que Javier compartió fue en octubre del 2020.

¿Hubo una infidelidad?

Aún se desconocen las causas que pudieron llevar a la presunta separación de la pareja, sin embargo, se recuerda que hace unos meses se desató un escándalo por la supuesta infidelidad de Sarah con el life coach de Javier, misma que ella desmintió.

El pasado 5 de octubre Javier y Sarah se convirtieron en padres por segunda ocasión, celebrando la llegada de su pequeña hija Nala a través de sus redes sociales, sin embargo, las celebraciones se vieron empañadas por las especulaciones de que Diego Dreyfus, coach y amigo del “Chicharito” es el verdadero padre de Noah, primogénito de Javier y Sarah, producto de una supuesta infidelidad de la modelo.

La modelo australiana utilizó su cuenta de Instagram para aclarar la situación con un contundente mensaje: “No tendría que explicar nada, pero las cosas en los medios se salieron de control. Estoy cansada de los mensajes que señalan que Diego es el padre de Noah, solo por el color de sus ojos. ¡Su padre es Javier! Yo ya estaba embarazada de Noah cuando conocí a Diego en Londres. Noah tiene los ojos del mismo color que mi madre. Fin de la historia, dejen de molestar a mi familia”.

El “afectado” se defiende

Sarah no fue la única en utilizar sus redes sociales para responder a los polémicos señalamientos, pues Diego escribió un tuit para repeler dichos rumores: “Si vienes a visitar mi perfil con respecto a la carrera de cierto futbolista que no nombraré (@CH14_ jajajajajaj), quiero que sepas que mis servicios como destructor profesional de carreras CH¨****AS está disponible. Pero requiero EXITOSOS, no pen***tos como tú comprenderás!”, señaló el coach.

Javier Hernández y Sarah se casaron en secreto en marzo del 2019 en California, Estados Unidos, hecho que el crack confirmó a través de su cuenta de Twitter, mientras que la modelo hizo lo propio con una historia en Instagram. El registrador del condado de Chula Vista reveló que la pareja contrajo nupcias el 20 de marzo del 2019.

El primer hijo de la pareja llegó el domingo 16 de junio de 2019 en Londres, Inglaterra, a quien llamaron Noah.

