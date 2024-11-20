Descubre quiénes son los nominados de The Game Awards 2024
The Game Awards 2024 está a una semana de distancia y vienen sorpresas en varias categorías. ¿Estás listo para descubrir a los mejores juegos del año?
Al igual que en el cine y la televisión, los videojuegos tienen su propia gala de premios, conocida como The Game Awards. La primera vez que se celebraron fue el 4 de diciembre de 2014. Los premios buscan destacar los logros de la industria de los videojuegos y celebrar su impacto cultural.
Cada día están más cerca los The Game Awards 2024 y ya se sabe quiénes son los nominados este año. Hay varios juegos que sorprendieron y lograron colarse en la lista junto a los favoritos del año.
Nominados a The Game Awards 2024
Estos son todos los nominados a The Game Awards 2024:
Juego del Año:
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth Wukong
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Metapahor: ReFantazio
Mejor dirección:
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth Wukong
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Metapahor: ReFantazio
Mejor Narrativa:
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Like a Dragon, Infinite Wealth
- Metapahor: ReFantazio
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Silent Hill 2
Mejor dirección de arte:
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth Wukong
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Metapahor: ReFantazio
- Neva
Mejor música:
- Astro Bot
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Metapahor: ReFantazio
- Silent Hill 2
- Stellar Blade
Mejor diseño de audio:
- Astro Bot
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Silent Hill 2
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
Mejor actuación:
- Briana White - Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Hannah Telle - Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Humberto Gonzalez - Life is Strange Double Exposure
- Luke Roberts - Silent Hill 2
- Melina Juergens - Star Wars: Outlaws
Juego de Impacto:
- Closer the Distance
- Indika
- Neva
- Life is Strange: Doble Exposure
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
Innovación en accesibilidad:
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Diablo IV
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Star Wars: Outlaws
Mejor juego en curso:
- Destiny 2
- Diablo IV
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Helldivers II
- No Man’s Sky
Mejor juego independiente:
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
- Neva
- UFO 50
Mejor juego móvil:
- AFK Journey
- Balatro
- Wuthering Waves
- Zenless Zone Zero
- Pokémon TCG Pocket
Mejor juego de realidad aumentada:
- Arizona Sunshine Remake
- Asgard’s Wrath 2
- Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Metal: Hellsinger VR
- Metro Awakening
Mejor juego de acción:
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Warhammer 40: Space Marine 2
- Stellar Blade
Mejor juego de acción y aventura:
- ASTRO BOT
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Silent Hill 2
- Star Wars Outlaws
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
Mejor RPG:
- Dragon’s Dogma 2
- ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Mejor juego de peleas:
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO
- Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising
- Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection Arcade Classics
- MultiVersus
- TEKKEN 6
Mejor juego familiar
- ASTRO BOT
- Princess Peach Showtime
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- The Plucky Squire
Mejor juego de simulación y estrategia
- Age of Mythology Retold
- Frostpunk 2I
- Kunisu-Gami Path of the Goddess
- Manor Lords
- Unicorn Overlord
Mejor multijugador
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- TEKKEN 8
Mejor adaptación de videojuego
- Arcane
- Fallout
- Knuckles
- Like a Dragon Yakuza
- Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
Juego más anticipado
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yotei
- Grand Theft Auto VI
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
- Monster Hunter Wilds
Mejor creador de contenido
- CaseOh
- Illojuan
- Techno Games
- Typical Gamer
- Usada Pekora
Mejor juego de esports
- Counter-Strike 2
- DOTA 2
- League of Legends
- Mobile Legends Bang Bang
- VALORANT
Mejor atleta de esports
- 33
- AlesksiB
- Chovy
- Faker
- zywoo
- zmjjkk
Mejor equipo de esports
- Bilibili Gaming
- Gen.G
- NAVI
- T1
- Team Liquid
La premiación se llevará a cabo el 12 de diciembre de 2024, ¿quiénes crees que se llevarán la gloría este año?
