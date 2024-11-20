Descubre quiénes son los nominados de The Game Awards 2024

The Game Awards 2024 está a una semana de distancia y vienen sorpresas en varias categorías. ¿Estás listo para descubrir a los mejores juegos del año?

Descubre quiénes son los nominados de The Game Awards 2024
Al igual que en el cine y la televisión, los videojuegos tienen su propia gala de premios, conocida como The Game Awards. La primera vez que se celebraron fue el 4 de diciembre de 2014. Los premios buscan destacar los logros de la industria de los videojuegos y celebrar su impacto cultural.

Cada día están más cerca los The Game Awards 2024 y ya se sabe quiénes son los nominados este año. Hay varios juegos que sorprendieron y lograron colarse en la lista junto a los favoritos del año.

Nominados a The Game Awards 2024

Estos son todos los nominados a The Game Awards 2024:

Juego del Año:

  • Astro Bot
  • Balatro
  • Black Myth Wukong
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Metapahor: ReFantazio

Mejor dirección:

  • Astro Bot
  • Balatro
  • Black Myth Wukong
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Metapahor: ReFantazio

Mejor Narrativa:

  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Like a Dragon, Infinite Wealth
  • Metapahor: ReFantazio
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
  • Silent Hill 2

Mejor dirección de arte:

  • Astro Bot
  • Black Myth Wukong
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Metapahor: ReFantazio
  • Neva

Mejor música:

  • Astro Bot
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Metapahor: ReFantazio
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Stellar Blade

Mejor diseño de audio:

  • Astro Bot
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Mejor actuación:

  • Briana White - Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Hannah Telle - Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
  • Humberto Gonzalez - Life is Strange Double Exposure
  • Luke Roberts - Silent Hill 2
  • Melina Juergens - Star Wars: Outlaws

Juego de Impacto:

  • Closer the Distance
  • Indika
  • Neva
  • Life is Strange: Doble Exposure
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Innovación en accesibilidad:

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Diablo IV
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
  • Star Wars: Outlaws

Mejor juego en curso:

  • Destiny 2
  • Diablo IV
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Helldivers II
  • No Man’s Sky

Mejor juego independiente:

  • Animal Well
  • Balatro
  • Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
  • Neva
  • UFO 50

Mejor juego móvil:

  • AFK Journey
  • Balatro
  • Wuthering Waves
  • Zenless Zone Zero
  • Pokémon TCG Pocket

Mejor juego de realidad aumentada:

  • Arizona Sunshine Remake
  • Asgard’s Wrath 2
  • Batman: Arkham Shadow
  • Metal: Hellsinger VR
  • Metro Awakening

Mejor juego de acción:

  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Helldivers 2
  • Warhammer 40: Space Marine 2
  • Stellar Blade

Mejor juego de acción y aventura:

  • ASTRO BOT
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Mejor RPG:

  • Dragon’s Dogma 2
  • ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

Mejor juego de peleas:

  • Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO
  • Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising
  • Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection Arcade Classics
  • MultiVersus
  • TEKKEN 6

Mejor juego familiar

  • ASTRO BOT
  • Princess Peach Showtime
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
  • The Plucky Squire

Mejor juego de simulación y estrategia

  • Age of Mythology Retold
  • Frostpunk 2I
  • Kunisu-Gami Path of the Goddess
  • Manor Lords
  • Unicorn Overlord

Mejor multijugador

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Helldivers 2
  • Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree
  • TEKKEN 8

Mejor adaptación de videojuego

  • Arcane
  • Fallout
  • Knuckles
  • Like a Dragon Yakuza
  • Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Juego más anticipado

  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Ghost of Yotei
  • Grand Theft Auto VI
  • Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
  • Monster Hunter Wilds

Mejor creador de contenido

  • CaseOh
  • Illojuan
  • Techno Games
  • Typical Gamer
  • Usada Pekora

Mejor juego de esports

  • Counter-Strike 2
  • DOTA 2
  • League of Legends
  • Mobile Legends Bang Bang
  • VALORANT

Mejor atleta de esports

  • 33
  • AlesksiB
  • Chovy
  • Faker
  • zywoo
  • zmjjkk

Mejor equipo de esports

  • Bilibili Gaming
  • Gen.G
  • NAVI
  • T1
  • Team Liquid

La premiación se llevará a cabo el 12 de diciembre de 2024, ¿quiénes crees que se llevarán la gloría este año?

