          Becky G reacciona a su nominación al Oscar 2024 por la canción ‘The Fire Inside’

          Así fue la emotiva reacción que tuvo Becky G al enterarse que su canción ‘The Fire Inside’ fue nominada a los Oscar 2024.

          Por: Ana Martínez | TV Azteca Digital
          Oscar 2024
          Becky G nominada al Oscar

          Becky G recibió su primer nominación al Oscar 2024, con su tema ‘The Fire Inside’ para la película ‘Flamin’ Hot’, dirigida por Eva Longoria.

          Becky G reacciona a su nominación

          Fue este martes 23 de enero que salieron a la luz los nuevos nominados para ganar la estatuilla dorada y Becky G fue una de las nominadas en la edición 96ª de los Oscar. Becky mediante sus redes sociales compartió un emotivo mensaje reaccionando a su primer nominación a los Oscar 2024, expresó su sorpresa y emoción ante este logro tan significativo para su carrera.

          “Estamos nominados, muchachos, para un Oscar”, dijo Becky G. “Y solo quería agradecerles mucho a Diane y Eva por permitirme ser parte de este hermoso proyecto porque esta película, este equipo, esta canción representa algo tan cercano a mi corazón. Es mi corazón. Este es literalmente uno de mis sueños hechos realidad frente al mundo”.

          Además agradeció a Eva y Diane por invitarla a ser parte de este maravilloso proyecto y confiar en ella para darle vida a su visión. El reconocimiento no solo es para Becky y su talento como intérprete, sino que también se resalta el gran equipo que formaron entre la directora Eva Longoria y la compositora Diane Warren que fueron una pieza clave en el desarrollo de ‘Flamin’ Hot’.

          ¿A qué está nominada Becky G en los Oscar 2024?

          ‘The Fire Inside’, escrita por Diane Warren e interpretada por Becky G para ‘Flamin’ Hot’, está nominada a Mejor Canción Original, compitiendo por la estatuilla con ‘I’m Just Ken’ y ‘What Was I Made For? de ‘Barbie’, ‘It Never Went Away’ de ‘American Symphony’ y ‘Wahzhazhe’ de ‘Killers of The Flower Moon’.

          Letra completa de ‘The Fire Inside’ de Becky G

          Oh, oh, you got places to go
          You’re not going there slow
          Oh, no, no, no, no, no
          They will tell you you’re crazy
          They will call you a fool
          They will think they can stop you
          But there’s no stopping you

          They can’t put out what you got inside you
          No way to put out that flame

          Nothing can hold you back
          No one can kill your vibe
          When you got the fire inside (that’s right)
          When you got the fire inside
          Oh, you’re gonna own this life (that’s right)
          ‘Cause you got the fire inside
          ‘Cause you got the fire, you got the fire

          Oh, the fire
          Oh, the fire
          ‘Cause you got the fire inside
          ‘Cause you got the fire inside

          Yeah, gonna do it your way
          Gonna change up the game
          You got no time to waste
          No makin’ no excuses (nah)
          You out here makin’ moves
          You were made for the hustle
          Born to break the rules

          They can’t put out what you got inside, you
          No way, they’ll never stop you

          Nothing can hold you back
          No one can kill your vibe
          When you got the fire inside (that’s right)
          When you got the fire inside
          Oh, you’re gonna own this life (that’s right)
          ‘Cause you got the fire inside
          ‘Cause you got the fire, you got the fire

          Oh, the fire
          Oh, the fire
          ‘Cause you got the fire inside
          ‘Cause you got the fire inside

          Oh, so let them both laug
          You’ll have the last laugh, oh

          They can’t put out what you got inside you
          No way to put out that flame

          Nothing can hold you back
          No one can kill your vibe
          When you got the fire inside
          When you got the fire inside
          Oh, you’re gonna own this life
          ‘Cause you got the fire inside
          ‘Cause you got the fire, you got the fire

          Oh, the fire
          Oh, the fire
          ‘Cause you got the fire inside
          ‘Cause you got the fire inside
          Oh, the fire
          Oh, the fire
          ‘Cause you got the fire inside
          ‘Cause you got the fire inside

          You

          Premios Oscar 2024
