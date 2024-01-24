Becky G reacciona a su nominación al Oscar 2024 por la canción ‘The Fire Inside’

Becky G recibió su primer nominación al Oscar 2024, con su tema ‘The Fire Inside’ para la película ‘Flamin’ Hot’, dirigida por Eva Longoria.

Becky G reacciona a su nominación

Fue este martes 23 de enero que salieron a la luz los nuevos nominados para ganar la estatuilla dorada y Becky G fue una de las nominadas en la edición 96ª de los Oscar. Becky mediante sus redes sociales compartió un emotivo mensaje reaccionando a su primer nominación a los Oscar 2024, expresó su sorpresa y emoción ante este logro tan significativo para su carrera.

“Estamos nominados, muchachos, para un Oscar”, dijo Becky G. “Y solo quería agradecerles mucho a Diane y Eva por permitirme ser parte de este hermoso proyecto porque esta película, este equipo, esta canción representa algo tan cercano a mi corazón. Es mi corazón. Este es literalmente uno de mis sueños hechos realidad frente al mundo”.

Además agradeció a Eva y Diane por invitarla a ser parte de este maravilloso proyecto y confiar en ella para darle vida a su visión. El reconocimiento no solo es para Becky y su talento como intérprete, sino que también se resalta el gran equipo que formaron entre la directora Eva Longoria y la compositora Diane Warren que fueron una pieza clave en el desarrollo de ‘Flamin’ Hot’.

¿A qué está nominada Becky G en los Oscar 2024?

‘The Fire Inside’, escrita por Diane Warren e interpretada por Becky G para ‘Flamin’ Hot’, está nominada a Mejor Canción Original, compitiendo por la estatuilla con ‘I’m Just Ken’ y ‘What Was I Made For? de ‘Barbie’, ‘It Never Went Away’ de ‘American Symphony’ y ‘Wahzhazhe’ de ‘Killers of The Flower Moon’.

Letra completa de ‘The Fire Inside’ de Becky G

Oh, oh, you got places to go

You’re not going there slow

Oh, no, no, no, no, no

They will tell you you’re crazy

They will call you a fool

They will think they can stop you

But there’s no stopping you

They can’t put out what you got inside you

No way to put out that flame

Nothing can hold you back

No one can kill your vibe

When you got the fire inside (that’s right)

When you got the fire inside

Oh, you’re gonna own this life (that’s right)

‘Cause you got the fire inside

‘Cause you got the fire, you got the fire

Oh, the fire

Oh, the fire

‘Cause you got the fire inside

‘Cause you got the fire inside

Yeah, gonna do it your way

Gonna change up the game

You got no time to waste

No makin’ no excuses (nah)

You out here makin’ moves

You were made for the hustle

Born to break the rules

They can’t put out what you got inside, you

No way, they’ll never stop you

Nothing can hold you back

No one can kill your vibe

When you got the fire inside (that’s right)

When you got the fire inside

Oh, you’re gonna own this life (that’s right)

‘Cause you got the fire inside

‘Cause you got the fire, you got the fire

Oh, the fire

Oh, the fire

‘Cause you got the fire inside

‘Cause you got the fire inside

Oh, so let them both laug

You’ll have the last laugh, oh

They can’t put out what you got inside you

No way to put out that flame

Nothing can hold you back

No one can kill your vibe

When you got the fire inside

When you got the fire inside

Oh, you’re gonna own this life

‘Cause you got the fire inside

‘Cause you got the fire, you got the fire

Oh, the fire

Oh, the fire

‘Cause you got the fire inside

‘Cause you got the fire inside

Oh, the fire

Oh, the fire

‘Cause you got the fire inside

‘Cause you got the fire inside

You

TE RECOMENDAMOS: ‘Oppenheimer’ se convierte en la película más nominada en los Premios Oscar 2024