Becky G reacciona a su nominación al Oscar 2024 por la canción ‘The Fire Inside’
Así fue la emotiva reacción que tuvo Becky G al enterarse que su canción ‘The Fire Inside’ fue nominada a los Oscar 2024.
Becky G recibió su primer nominación al Oscar 2024, con su tema ‘The Fire Inside’ para la película ‘Flamin’ Hot’, dirigida por Eva Longoria.
Becky G reacciona a su nominación
Fue este martes 23 de enero que salieron a la luz los nuevos nominados para ganar la estatuilla dorada y Becky G fue una de las nominadas en la edición 96ª de los Oscar. Becky mediante sus redes sociales compartió un emotivo mensaje reaccionando a su primer nominación a los Oscar 2024, expresó su sorpresa y emoción ante este logro tan significativo para su carrera.
“Estamos nominados, muchachos, para un Oscar”, dijo Becky G. “Y solo quería agradecerles mucho a Diane y Eva por permitirme ser parte de este hermoso proyecto porque esta película, este equipo, esta canción representa algo tan cercano a mi corazón. Es mi corazón. Este es literalmente uno de mis sueños hechos realidad frente al mundo”.
Además agradeció a Eva y Diane por invitarla a ser parte de este maravilloso proyecto y confiar en ella para darle vida a su visión. El reconocimiento no solo es para Becky y su talento como intérprete, sino que también se resalta el gran equipo que formaron entre la directora Eva Longoria y la compositora Diane Warren que fueron una pieza clave en el desarrollo de ‘Flamin’ Hot’.
¿A qué está nominada Becky G en los Oscar 2024?
‘The Fire Inside’, escrita por Diane Warren e interpretada por Becky G para ‘Flamin’ Hot’, está nominada a Mejor Canción Original, compitiendo por la estatuilla con ‘I’m Just Ken’ y ‘What Was I Made For? de ‘Barbie’, ‘It Never Went Away’ de ‘American Symphony’ y ‘Wahzhazhe’ de ‘Killers of The Flower Moon’.
Letra completa de ‘The Fire Inside’ de Becky G
Oh, oh, you got places to go
You’re not going there slow
Oh, no, no, no, no, no
They will tell you you’re crazy
They will call you a fool
They will think they can stop you
But there’s no stopping you
They can’t put out what you got inside you
No way to put out that flame
Nothing can hold you back
No one can kill your vibe
When you got the fire inside (that’s right)
When you got the fire inside
Oh, you’re gonna own this life (that’s right)
‘Cause you got the fire inside
‘Cause you got the fire, you got the fire
Oh, the fire
Oh, the fire
‘Cause you got the fire inside
‘Cause you got the fire inside
Yeah, gonna do it your way
Gonna change up the game
You got no time to waste
No makin’ no excuses (nah)
You out here makin’ moves
You were made for the hustle
Born to break the rules
They can’t put out what you got inside, you
No way, they’ll never stop you
Nothing can hold you back
No one can kill your vibe
When you got the fire inside (that’s right)
When you got the fire inside
Oh, you’re gonna own this life (that’s right)
‘Cause you got the fire inside
‘Cause you got the fire, you got the fire
Oh, the fire
Oh, the fire
‘Cause you got the fire inside
‘Cause you got the fire inside
Oh, so let them both laug
You’ll have the last laugh, oh
They can’t put out what you got inside you
No way to put out that flame
Nothing can hold you back
No one can kill your vibe
When you got the fire inside
When you got the fire inside
Oh, you’re gonna own this life
‘Cause you got the fire inside
‘Cause you got the fire, you got the fire
Oh, the fire
Oh, the fire
‘Cause you got the fire inside
‘Cause you got the fire inside
Oh, the fire
Oh, the fire
‘Cause you got the fire inside
‘Cause you got the fire inside
