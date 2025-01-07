Critics Choice Awards 2025: Conoce la lista completa de nominados
Desde Wicked, Cónclave y Emilia Pérez, esta es la lista completa de los nominados a los Critics Choice Awards 2025, ¿quién se llevará la estatuilla?
La temporada de premios dio su inicio oficial este 05 de enero con la ceremonia de premiación de los Golden Globes 2025 , y para continuar con estas aclamadas fechas sigue en temporalidad los Critics Choice Awards, los cuales sí o sí deben ser parte de la espera de cada persona amante del cine. Este año la lista de nominados está conformada por aclamadas películas como Wicked o Emilia Pérez, hasta otras tantas que han ganado terreno como Cónclave y Duna Parte 2.
Nominados Critics Choice Awards 2025: lista completa
Mejor Película
- A Complete Unknown
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- Cónclave
- Dune: Parte 2
- Emilia Pérez
- Nickel Boys
- Sing Sing
- La Sustancia
- Wicked
Mejor Actor
- Adrien Brody – The Brutalist
- Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown
- Daniel Craig – Queer
- Colman Domingo – Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes – Cónclave
- Hugh Grant – Heretic
Mejor Actriz
- Cynthia Erivo – Wicked
- Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez
- Marianne Jean-Baptiste – Hard Truths
- Angelina Jolie – Maria
- Mikey Madison – Anora
- Demi Moore – La Sustancia
Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Yura Borisov – Anora
- Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain
- Clarence Maclin – Sing Sing
- Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown
- Guy Pearce – The Brutalist
- Denzel Washington – Gladiator II
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- Danielle Deadwyler – The Piano Lesson
- Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor – Nickel Boys
- Ariana Grande – Wicked
- Margaret Qualley – La Sustancia
- Isabella Rossellini – Cónclave
- Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez
Mejor Actriz/Actor Joven
- Alyla Browne – Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
- Elliott Heffernan – Blitz
- Maisy Stella – My Old Ass
- Izaac Wang – Didi
- Alisha Weir – Abigail
- Zoe Ziegler – Janet Planet
Mejor Elenco
- Anora
- Cónclave
- Emilia Pérez
- Saturday Night
- Sing Sing
- Wicked
Mejor Director
- Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
- Sean Baker – Anora
- Edward Berger – Cónclave
- Brady Corbet – The Brutalist
- Jon M. Chu – Wicked
- Coralie Fargeat – La Sustancia
- RaMell Ross – Nickel Boys
- Denis Villeneuve – Dune: Parte Dos
Mejor Guion Original
- Sean Baker – Anora
- Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David – September 5
- Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold – The Brutalist
- Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain
- Coralie Fargeat – La Sustancia
- Justin Kuritzkes – Challengers
Mejor Guion Adaptado
- Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
- Winnie Holzman, Dana Fox – Wicked
- Greg Kwedar, Clint Bentley – Sing Sing
- RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes – Nickel Boys
- Peter Straughan – Cónclave
- Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts – Dune: Parte Dos
Mejor Cinematografía
- Jarin Blaschke – Nosferatu
- Alice Brooks – Wicked
- Lol Crawley – The Brutalist
- Stéphane Fontaine – Cónclave
- Greig Fraser – Dune: Parte Dos
- Jomo Fray – Nickel Boys
Mejor Diseño de Producción
- Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia – The Brutalist
- Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales – Wicked
- Suzie Davies, Cynthia Sleiter – Cónclave
- Craig Lathrop, Beatrice Brentnerova – Nosferatu
- Arthur Max, Jille Azis, Elli Griff – Gladiator II
- Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau – Dune: Parte Dos
Mejor Edición
- Sean Baker – Anora
- Marco Costa – Challengers
- Nick Emerson – Conclave
- David Jancso – The Brutalist
- Joe Walker – Dune: Part Two
- Hansjörg Weißbrich – September 5
Mejor Diseño de Vestuario
- Lisy Christl – Cónclave
- Linda Muir – Nosferatu
- Massimo Cantini Parrini – Maria
- Paul Tazewell – Wicked
- Jacqueline West – Dune: Parte Dos
- Janty Yates, Dave Crossman – Gladiator II
Mejor Peinado y Maquillaje
- Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener, Neal Scanlan – Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
- Hair and Makeup Team – Dune: Parte Dos
- Stéphanie Guillon, Frédérique Arguello, Pierre-Olivier Persin – La Sustancia
- Frances Hannon, Sarah Nuth, Laura Blount – Wicked
- Traci Loader, Suzanne Stokes-Munton, David White – Nosferatu
- Mike Marino, Sarah Graalman, Aaron Saucier – A Different Man
Mejores Efectos Visuales
- Mark Bakowski, Pietro Ponti, Nikki Penny, Neil Corbould – Gladiator II
- Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, Paul Corbould, David Shirk – Wicked
- Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, Gerd Nefzer – Dune: Parte Dos
- Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs – Better Man
- Bryan Jones, Chervin Shafaghi, Pierre Olivier-Persin, Jean Miel – La Sustancia
- Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story, Rodney Burke – El Planeta de los Simios: Nuevo Reino
Mejor Película Animada
- Flow
- Inside Out 2
- Memoir of a Snail
- Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- Robot Salvaje
Mejor Película de Comedia
- A Real Pain
- Deadpool & Wolverine
- Hit Man
- My Old Ass
- Saturday Night
- Thelma
Mejor Película Extranjera
- All We Imagine as Light
- Emilia Pérez
- Flow
- I’m Still Here
- Kneecap
- The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Mejor Canción Original
- “Beautiful That Way” – The Last Showgirl – Andrew Wyatt, Miley Cyrus and Lykke Li
- “Compress / Repress” – Challengers – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Luca Guadagnino
- “El Mal” – Emilia Pérez – Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, Camille
- “Harper and Will Go West” – Will & Harper – Kristen Wiig
- “Kiss the Sky” – The Wild Robot – Maren Morris
- “Mi Camino” – Emilia Pérez – Selena Gomez
Mejor Banda Sonora Original
- Volker Bertelmann – Conclave
- Daniel Blumberg – The Brutalist
- Kris Bowers – Robot Salvaje
- Clément Ducol & Camille – Emilia Pérez
- Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross – Challengers
- Hans Zimmer – Dune: Parte Dos
Mejor Serie de Drama
- The Day of the Jackal
- The Diplomat
- Evil
- Industry
- Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire
- The Old Man
- Shōgun
- Slow Horses
Mejor Actor en Serie de Drama
- Jeff Bridges – The Old Man
- Ncuti Gatwa – Doctor Who
- Eddie Redmayne – The Day of the Jackal
- Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun
- Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat
- Antony Starr – The Boys
Mejor Actriz en Serie de Drama
- Caitriona Balfe – Outlander
- Kathy Bates – Matlock
- Shanola Hampton – Found
- Keira Knightley – Black Doves
- Keri Russell – The Diplomat
- Anna Sawai – Shōgun
Mejor Actor de Reparto en Serie de Drama
- Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun
- Michael Emerson – Evil
- Mark-Paul Gosselaar – Found
- Takehiro Hira – Shōgun
- John Lithgow – The Old Man
- Sam Reid – Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Serie de Drama
- Moeka Hoshi – Shōgun
- Allison Janney – The Diplomat
- Nicole Kidman – Lioness
- Skye P. Marshall – Matlock
- Anna Sawai – Pachinko
- Fiona Shaw – Bad Sisters
Mejor Serie de Comedia
- Abbott Elementary
- English Teacher
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
- Somebody Somewhere
- St. Denis Medical
- What We Do in the Shadows
Mejor Actor en Serie de Comedia
- Brian Jordan Alvarez – English Teacher
- Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This
- David Alan Grier – St. Denis Medical
- Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
- Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows
- Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Mejor Actriz en Serie de Comedia
- Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
- Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows
- Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere
- Jean Smart – Hacks
- Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale
Mejor Actor de Reparto en Serie de Comedia
- Paul W. Downs – Hacks
- Asher Grodman – Ghosts
- Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows
- Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts
- Michael Urie – Shrinking
- Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Serie de Comedia
- Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear
- Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
- Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
- Stephanie Koenig – English Teacher
- Patti LuPone – Agatha All Along
- Annie Potts – Young Sheldon
Mejor Serie Limitada
- Baby Reindeer
- Disclaimer
- Masters of the Air
- Mr. Bates vs the Post Office
- The Penguin
- Ripley
- True Detective: Night Country
- We Were the Lucky Ones
Mejor Película Hecha para Televisión
- The Great Lillian Hall
- It’s What’s Inside
- Música
- Out of My Mind
- Rebel Ridge
- V/H/S/Beyond
Mejor Actor de Serie Limitada o Película Hecha para Televisión
- Colin Farrell – The Penguin
- Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer
- Tom Hollander – FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans
- Kevin Kline – Disclaimer
- Ewan McGregor – A Gentleman in Moscow
- Andrew Scott – Ripley
Mejor Actriz de Serie Limitada o Película Hecha para Televisión
- Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer
- Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country
- Jessica Lange – The Great Lillian Hall
- Cristin Milioti – The Penguin
- Phoebe-Rae Taylor – Out of My Mind
- Naomi Watts – FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans
Mejor Actor de Reparto en Serie Limitada o Película Hecha para Televisión
- Robert Downey Jr. – The Sympathizer
- Hugh Grant – The Regime
- Ron Cephas Jones – Genius: MLK/X
- Logan Lerman – We Were the Lucky Ones
- Liev Schreiber – The Perfect Couple
- Treat Williams – FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Serie Limitada o Película Hecha para Televisión
- Dakota Fanning – Ripley
- Leila George – Disclaimer
- Betty Gilpin – Three Women
- Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer
- Deirdre O’Connell – The Penguin
- Kali Reis – True Detective: Night Country
Mejor Serie Extranjera
- Acapulco
- Citadel: Honey Bunny
- La Máquina
- The Law According to Lidia Poët
- My Brilliant Friend
- Pachinko
- Senna
- Squid Game
Mejor Serie Animada
- Batman: Caped Crusader
- Bluey
- Bob’s Burgers
- Invincible
- Los Simpson
- X-Men ’97
Mejor Talk Show
- Hot Ones
- The Daily Show
- The Graham Norton Show
- John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A.
- The Kelly Clarkson Show
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Mejor Especial de Comedia
- Ali Wong: Single Lady
- Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny
- Kevin James: Irregardless
- Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die
- Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special
- Ramy Youssef: More Feelings
¿Quién conducirá los Critics Choice Awards 2025?
Para la edición de este año la encargada de conducir los Critics Choice Awards es Chelsea Handler, quien ya estuvo como encargada de dirigir estos premios en el 2024 y 2023, y ha destacado por sus comentarios respecto a las películas nominadas, con un humor muy característico.
¿Cuándo son los Critics Choice Awards 2025?
El próximo domingo 12 de enero se llevarán a cabo los Critics Choice Awards 2025, y se celebrarán en el Barker Hangar de California.