Estos son todos los ganadores de los Golden Globes 2025, que premian lo mejor del cine y la televisión
“Emilia Pérez” y “Shogun” fueron premiados como lo mejor de la televisión y cine de Estados Unidos en 2025. Conoce la lista completa de los ganadores de los Golden Globes.
A lo largo de los años los Golden Globes se han convertido en uno de los premios referentes de la industria del cine y la televisión, y durante la querida temporada de premios este galardón es uno de los más esperados del año. Las nominaciones fueron anunciadas hace poco y quienes encabezan la lista son Emilia Pérez y Wicked, dos de las películas más virales, para bien o para mal, de su año; mientras que las series más resonadas son The Bear y Only Murders in the Building.
¿Quiénes y qué títulos se llevarán los galardones de la noche? Averígualo aquí.
¿Quiénes fueron los ganadores de los Golden Globes 2025?
Mejor película musical o de comedia
- Emilia Pérez - GANADORA
- Wicked
- Anora
- Challengers
- A Real Pain
- The Substance
Mejor película de drama
- The Brutalist - GANADOR
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Nickel Boys
- September 5
Mejor actor de drama
- Adrien Brody - The Brutalist - GANADOR
- Timothée Chalamet - A Complete Unknown
- Daniel Craig - Queer
- Colman Domingo - Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes - Conclave
- Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice
Mejor actriz de drama
- Fernanda Torres - Aún estoy aquí - GANADORA
- Pamela Anderson - The Last Showgirl
- Angelina Jolie - Maria
- Nicole Kidman - Babygirl
- Tilda Swinton - The Room Next Door
- Kate Winslet - Lee
Mejor serie de drama
- Shogun - GANADORA
- The Diplomat
- Slow Horses
- Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- El día del chacal
- El juego del calamar
Mejor actriz en serie de drama
- Anna Sawai - Shogun - GANADORA
- Kathy Bates - Matlock
- Emma D’Arcy - House of the Dragon
- Maya Erskine - Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Keira Knightley - Black Doves
- Keri Russell - The Diplomat
Mejor serie de comedia o musical
- Hacks - GANADORA
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
- The Gentlemen
Mejor serie limitada o película hecha para TV
- Baby Reindeer - GANADORA
- Disclaimer
- Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story
- The Penguin
- Ripley
- True Detective: Night Country
Mejor logro en taquilla
- Wicked - GANADORA
- Alien: Romulus
- Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
- Deadpool & Wolverine
- Gladiator II
- Intensamente 2
- Robot Salvaje
- Twisters
Mejor canción original
- El Mal - Emilia Pérez - GANADORA
- Beautiful That Way - The last showgirl
- Compress / Repress - Challengers
- Forbidden Road - Better Man
- Kiss The Sky - Robot Salvaje
- Mi camino - Emilia Pérez
Mejor Banda Sonora Original
- Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross - Challengers - GANADORES
- Clément Ducol, Camille - Emilia Pérez
- Daniel Blumberg - The Brutalist
- Hans Zimmer - Dune: Part Two
- Kris Bowers - Robot Salvaje
- Volker Bertelmann - Conclave
Mejor director
- Brady Corbet - The Brutalist - GANADOR
- Jacques Audiard - Emilia Pérez
- Sean Baker - Anora
- Edward Berger - Conclave
- Coralie Fargeat - The Substance
- Payal Kapadia - All We Imagine As Light
Mejor cinta animada
- Flow - GANADORA
- Intensamente 2
- Memoir of a Snail
- Moana 2
- Wallace y Gromit: La venganza se sirve con plumas
- Robot Salvaje
Mejor actor de musical o comedia
- Sebastian Stan - A Different Man - GANADOR
- Jesse Eisenberg - A Real Pain
- Hugh Grant - Heretic
- Gabriel LaBelle - Saturday Night
- Jesse Plemons - Tipos de gentileza
- Glen Powell - Hitman
Mejor actriz de musical o comedia
- Demi Moore - The Substance - GANADORA
- Amy Adams - Nightbitch
- Cynthia Erivo - Wicked
- Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez
- Mikey Madison - Anora
- Zendaya - Challengers
Mejor actriz de serie limitada o película hecha para TV
- Jodie Foster - True Detective - GANADORA
- Cate Blanchett - Disclaimer
- Cristin Milioti - El Pingüino
- Kate Winslet - The Regime
- Naomi Watts - Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
- Sofía Vergara - Griselda
Mejor actor de serie limitada o película hecha para TV
- Colin Farrell - El Pingüino - GANADOR
- Andrew Scott - Ripley
- Cooper Koch - Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story
- Ewan McGregor - A Gentleman in Moscow
- Kevin Kline - Disclaimer
- Richard Gadd - Baby Reindeer
Mejor película en idioma extranjero
- Emilia Pérez - GANADORA
- All We Imagine As Light
- I’m Still Here
- The Girl With The Needle
- Vermiglio
- The Seed of The Sacred Fig
Mejor actuación en show de stand-up
- Ali Wong - Single Lady - GANADORA
- Adam Sandler - Love You
- Jamie Foxx - What Had Happened Was
- Nikki Glaser - Someday You’ll Die
- Ramy Youssef - More Feelings
- Seth Meyers - Dad Man Walking
Mejor guion cinematográfico
- Peter Straughan - Conclave - GANADOR
- Brady Gorbet, Mona Fastvold - The Brutalist
- Coraline Fargeat - La Sustancia
- Jacques Audiard - Emilia Pérez
- Jesse Eisenberg - A Real Pain
- Sean Baker - Anora
Mejor actor, serie de comedia o musical
- Jeremy Allen White - The Bear - GANADOR
- Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This
- Ted Danson - A Man on the Inside
- Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sege - Shrinking
- Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
Mejor actor de reparto en televisión
- Tadanobu Asano - Shogun - GANADOR
- Diego Luna - La Máquina
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bears
- Harrison Ford - Shrinkin
- Jack Lowden - Slow Horses
- Javier Bardem - Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story
Mejor actriz de reparto en televisión
- Jessica Gunning - Baby Reindeer - GANADORA
- Allison Janney - The Diplomat
- Dakota Fanning - Ripley
- Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
- Kali Reis - True Detective
- Liza Colón-Zayas - The Bear
Mejor actor en serie de drama
- Hiroyuki Sanada - Shogun - GANADOR
- Donald Glover - Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Jake Gyllenhaal - Presumed Innocent
- Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
- Eddie Redmayne - El día del chacal
- Billy Bob Thornton - Landman
Mejor actor de reparto
- Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain - GANADOR
- Denzel Washington - Gladiator II
- Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown
- Guy Pearce - The Brutalist
- Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice
- Yura Borisov - Anora
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Zoe Saldaña - Emilia Pérez - GANADORA
- Ariana Grande - Wicked
- Felicity Jones - The Brutalist
- Isabella Rossellini - Conclave
- Margaret Qualley - La Sustancia
- Selena Gomez - Emilia Pérez
Mejor actriz en serie de comedia o musical
- Jean Smart - Hacks - GANADORA
- Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This
- Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
- Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building
- Kathryn Hahn - Agatha All Along