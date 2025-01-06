Estos son todos los ganadores de los Golden Globes 2025, que premian lo mejor del cine y la televisión

A lo largo de los años los Golden Globes se han convertido en uno de los premios referentes de la industria del cine y la televisión, y durante la querida temporada de premios este galardón es uno de los más esperados del año. Las nominaciones fueron anunciadas hace poco y quienes encabezan la lista son Emilia Pérez y Wicked, dos de las películas más virales, para bien o para mal, de su año; mientras que las series más resonadas son The Bear y Only Murders in the Building.

¿Quiénes y qué títulos se llevarán los galardones de la noche? Averígualo aquí.

¿Quiénes fueron los ganadores de los Golden Globes 2025?

Mejor película musical o de comedia



Emilia Pérez - GANADORA

Wicked

Anora

Challengers

A Real Pain

The Substance

Mejor película de drama



The Brutalist - GANADOR

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nickel Boys

September 5

Mejor actor de drama



Adrien Brody - The Brutalist - GANADOR

Timothée Chalamet - A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig - Queer

Colman Domingo - Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes - Conclave

Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice

Mejor actriz de drama



Fernanda Torres - Aún estoy aquí - GANADORA

Pamela Anderson - The Last Showgirl

Angelina Jolie - Maria

Nicole Kidman - Babygirl

Tilda Swinton - The Room Next Door

Kate Winslet - Lee

Mejor serie de drama



Shogun - GANADORA

The Diplomat

Slow Horses

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

El día del chacal

El juego del calamar

Mejor actriz en serie de drama



Anna Sawai - Shogun - GANADORA

Kathy Bates - Matlock

Emma D’Arcy - House of the Dragon

Maya Erskine - Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Keira Knightley - Black Doves

Keri Russell - The Diplomat

Mejor serie de comedia o musical



Hacks - GANADORA

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

The Gentlemen

Mejor serie limitada o película hecha para TV



Baby Reindeer - GANADORA

Disclaimer

Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Mejor logro en taquilla



Wicked - GANADORA

Alien: Romulus

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Deadpool & Wolverine

Gladiator II

Intensamente 2

Robot Salvaje

Twisters

Mejor canción original



El Mal - Emilia Pérez - GANADORA

Beautiful That Way - The last showgirl

Compress / Repress - Challengers

Forbidden Road - Better Man

Kiss The Sky - Robot Salvaje

Mi camino - Emilia Pérez

Mejor Banda Sonora Original



Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross - Challengers - GANADORES

Clément Ducol, Camille - Emilia Pérez

Daniel Blumberg - The Brutalist

Hans Zimmer - Dune: Part Two

Kris Bowers - Robot Salvaje

Volker Bertelmann - Conclave

Mejor director



Brady Corbet - The Brutalist - GANADOR

Jacques Audiard - Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker - Anora

Edward Berger - Conclave

Coralie Fargeat - The Substance

Payal Kapadia - All We Imagine As Light

Mejor cinta animada



Flow - GANADORA

Intensamente 2

Memoir of a Snail

Moana 2

Wallace y Gromit: La venganza se sirve con plumas

Robot Salvaje

Mejor actor de musical o comedia



Sebastian Stan - A Different Man - GANADOR

Jesse Eisenberg - A Real Pain

Hugh Grant - Heretic

Gabriel LaBelle - Saturday Night

Jesse Plemons - Tipos de gentileza

Glen Powell - Hitman

Mejor actriz de musical o comedia



Demi Moore - The Substance - GANADORA

Amy Adams - Nightbitch

Cynthia Erivo - Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison - Anora

Zendaya - Challengers

Mejor actriz de serie limitada o película hecha para TV



Jodie Foster - True Detective - GANADORA

Cate Blanchett - Disclaimer

Cristin Milioti - El Pingüino

Kate Winslet - The Regime

Naomi Watts - Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Sofía Vergara - Griselda

Mejor actor de serie limitada o película hecha para TV



Colin Farrell - El Pingüino - GANADOR

Andrew Scott - Ripley

Cooper Koch - Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story

Ewan McGregor - A Gentleman in Moscow

Kevin Kline - Disclaimer

Richard Gadd - Baby Reindeer

Mejor película en idioma extranjero



Emilia Pérez - GANADORA

All We Imagine As Light

I’m Still Here

The Girl With The Needle

Vermiglio

The Seed of The Sacred Fig

Mejor actuación en show de stand-up



Ali Wong - Single Lady - GANADORA

Adam Sandler - Love You

Jamie Foxx - What Had Happened Was

Nikki Glaser - Someday You’ll Die

Ramy Youssef - More Feelings

Seth Meyers - Dad Man Walking

Mejor guion cinematográfico



Peter Straughan - Conclave - GANADOR

Brady Gorbet, Mona Fastvold - The Brutalist

Coraline Fargeat - La Sustancia

Jacques Audiard - Emilia Pérez

Jesse Eisenberg - A Real Pain

Sean Baker - Anora

Mejor actor, serie de comedia o musical



Jeremy Allen White - The Bear - GANADOR

Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson - A Man on the Inside

Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sege - Shrinking

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Mejor actor de reparto en televisión



Tadanobu Asano - Shogun - GANADOR

Diego Luna - La Máquina

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bears

Harrison Ford - Shrinkin

Jack Lowden - Slow Horses

Javier Bardem - Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story

Mejor actriz de reparto en televisión



Jessica Gunning - Baby Reindeer - GANADORA

Allison Janney - The Diplomat

Dakota Fanning - Ripley

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

Kali Reis - True Detective

Liza Colón-Zayas - The Bear

Mejor actor en serie de drama



Hiroyuki Sanada - Shogun - GANADOR

Donald Glover - Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Jake Gyllenhaal - Presumed Innocent

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne - El día del chacal

Billy Bob Thornton - Landman

Mejor actor de reparto



Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain - GANADOR

Denzel Washington - Gladiator II

Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce - The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice

Yura Borisov - Anora

Mejor actriz de reparto



Zoe Saldaña - Emilia Pérez - GANADORA

Ariana Grande - Wicked

Felicity Jones - The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini - Conclave

Margaret Qualley - La Sustancia

Selena Gomez - Emilia Pérez

Mejor actriz en serie de comedia o musical

