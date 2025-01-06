¡Conoce la lista completa de ganadores de los Golden Globes 2025!

¿Cuál es tu favorito? Conoce aquí la lista completa de los ganadores a los Golden Globes 2025, quienes premian lo mejor del cine y la televisión.

Por: Gabriela Reyes
Crédito: Shutterstock

A lo largo de los años los Golden Globes se han convertido en uno de los premios referentes de la industria del cine y la televisión, y durante la querida temporada de premios este galardón es uno de los más esperados del año. Las nominaciones fueron anunciadas hace poco y quienes encabezan la lista son Emilia Pérez y Wicked, dos de las películas más virales, para bien o para mal, de su año; mientras que las series más resonadas son The Bear y Only Murders in the Building.

¿Quiénes y qué títulos se llevarán los galardones de la noche? Averígualo aquí.

Golden Globes 2025 Ganadores

Mejor actuación en show de stand-up

  • Ali Wong - Single Lady - GANADORA
  • Adam Sandler - Love You
  • Jamie Foxx - What Had Happened Was
  • Nikki Glaser - Someday You’ll Die
  • Ramy Youssef - More Feelings
  • Seth Meyers - Dad Man Walking

Mejor guion cinematográfico

  • Peter Straughan - Conclave - GANADOR
  • Brady Gorbet, Mona Fastvold - The Brutalist
  • Coraline Fargeat - La Sustancia
  • Jacques Audiard - Emilia Pérez
  • Jesse Eisenberg - A Real Pain
  • Sean Baker - Anora

Mejor actor, serie de comedia o musical

  • Jeremy Allen White - The Bear - GANADOR
  • Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This
  • Ted Danson - A Man on the Inside
  • Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
  • Jason Sege - Shrinking
  • Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Mejor actor de reparto en televisión

  • Tadanobu Asano - Shogun - GANADOR
  • Diego Luna - La Máquina
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bears
  • Harrison Ford - Shrinkin
  • Jack Lowden - Slow Horses
  • Javier Bardem - Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story

Mejor actriz de reparto en televisión

  • Jessica Gunning - Baby Reindeer - GANADORA
  • Allison Janney - The Diplomat
  • Dakota Fanning - Ripley
  • Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
  • Kali Reis - True Detective
  • Liza Colón-Zayas - The Bear

Mejor actor en serie de drama

  • Hiroyuki Sanada - Shogun - GANADOR
  • Donald Glover - Mr. and Mrs. Smith
  • Jake Gyllenhaal - Presumed Innocent
  • Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
  • Eddie Redmayne - El día del chacal
  • Billy Bob Thornton - Landman

Mejor actor de reparto

  • Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain - GANADOR
  • Denzel Washington - Gladiator II
  • Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown
  • Guy Pearce - The Brutalist
  • Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice
  • Yura Borisov - Anora

Mejor actriz de reparto

  • Zoe Saldaña - Emilia Pérez - GANADORA
  • Ariana Grande - Wicked
  • Felicity Jones - The Brutalist
  • Isabella Rossellini - Conclave
  • Margaret Qualley - La Sustancia
  • Selena Gomez - Emilia Pérez

Mejor actriz en serie de comedia o musical

  • Jean Smart - Hacks - GANADORA
  • Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This
  • Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
  • Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
  • Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building
  • Kathryn Hahn - Agatha All Along

Mejor película de drama

  • The Brutalist
  • A Complete Unknown
  • Conclave
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Nickel Boys
  • September 5

Mejor película musical o de comedia

  • Wicked
  • Anora
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Challengers
  • A Real Pain
  • The Substance

Mejor cinta animada

  • Flow
  • Intensamente 2
  • Memoir of a Snail
  • Moana 2
  • Wallace y Gromit: La venganza se sirve con plumas
  • Robot Salvaje

Mejor película en idioma extranjero

  • All We Imagine As Light
  • Emilia Pérez
  • I’m Still Here
  • The Girl With The Needle
  • Vermiglio
  • The Seed of The Sacred Fig

Mejor director

  • Jacques Audiard - Emilia Pérez
  • Sean Baker - Anora
  • Edward Berger - Conclave
  • Brady Corbet - The Brutalist
  • Coralie Fargeat - The Substance
  • Payal Kapadia - All We Imagine As Light

Mejor actriz de drama

  • Pamela Anderson - The Last Showgirl
  • Angelina Jolie - Maria
  • Nicole Kidman - Babygirl
  • Tilda Swinton - The Room Next Door
  • Fernanda Torres - Aún estoy aquí
  • Kate Winslet - Lee

Mejor actor de drama

  • Adrien Brody - The Brutalist
  • Timothée Chalamet - A Complete Unknown
  • Daniel Craig - Queer
  • Colman Domingo - Sing Sing
  • Ralph Fiennes - Conclave
  • Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice

Mejor actriz de musical o comedia

  • Amy Adams - Nightbitch
  • Cynthia Erivo - Wicked
  • Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez
  • Mikey Madison - Anora
  • Demi Moore - The Substance
  • Zendaya - Challengers

Mejor actor de musical o comedia

  • Jesse Eisenberg - A Real Pain
  • Hugh Grant - Heretic
  • Gabriel LaBelle - Saturday Night
  • Jesse Plemons - Tipos de gentileza
  • Glen Powell - Hitman
  • Sebastian Stan - A Different Man

Mejor banda sonora

  • Clément Ducol, Camille - Emilia Pérez
  • Daniel Blumberg - The Brutalist
  • Hans Zimmer - Dune: Part Two
  • Kris Bowers - Robot Salvaje
  • Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross - Challengers
  • Volker Bertelmann - Conclave

Mejor canción original

  • Beautiful That Way - The last showgirl
  • Compress / Repress - Challengers
  • El Mal - Emilia Pérez
  • Forbidden Road - Better Man
  • Kiss The Sky - Robot Salvaje
  • Mi camino - Emilia Pérez

Mejor logro en taquilla

  • Alien: Romulus
  • Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
  • Deadpool & Wolverine
  • Gladiator II
  • Intensamente 2
  • Robot Salvaje
  • Twisters
  • Wicked

Mejor serie de drama

  • Shogun
  • The Diplomat
  • Slow Horses
  • Mr. and Mrs. Smith
  • El día del chacal
  • El juego del calamar

Mejor actriz en serie de drama

  • Kathy Bates - Matlock
  • Emma D’Arcy - House of the Dragon
  • Maya Erskine - Mr. & Mrs. Smith
  • Keira Knightley - Black Doves
  • Keri Russell - The Diplomat
  • Anna Sawai-Shogun

Mejor serie de comedia o musical

  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Bear
  • Hacks
  • Nobody Wants This
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • The Gentlemen

Mejor serie limitada o película hecha para TV

  • Baby Reindeer
  • Disclaimer
  • Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story
  • The Penguin
  • Ripley
  • True Detective: Night Country

Mejor actriz de serie limitada o película hecha para TV

  • Cate Blanchett - Disclaimer
  • Cristin Milioti - El Pingüino
  • Jodie Foster - True Detective
  • Kate Winslet - The Regime
  • Naomi Watts - Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
  • Sofía Vergara - Griselda

Mejor actor de serie limitada o película hecha para TV

  • Andrew Scott - Ripley
  • Colin Farrell - El Pingüino
  • Cooper Koch - Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story
  • Ewan McGregor - A Gentleman in Moscow
  • Kevin Kline - Disclaimer
  • Richard Gadd - Baby Reindeer

