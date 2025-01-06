¡Conoce la lista completa de ganadores de los Golden Globes 2025!

A lo largo de los años los Golden Globes se han convertido en uno de los premios referentes de la industria del cine y la televisión, y durante la querida temporada de premios este galardón es uno de los más esperados del año. Las nominaciones fueron anunciadas hace poco y quienes encabezan la lista son Emilia Pérez y Wicked, dos de las películas más virales, para bien o para mal, de su año; mientras que las series más resonadas son The Bear y Only Murders in the Building.

¿Quiénes y qué títulos se llevarán los galardones de la noche? Averígualo aquí.

Golden Globes 2025 Ganadores

Mejor actuación en show de stand-up



Ali Wong - Single Lady - GANADORA

Adam Sandler - Love You

Jamie Foxx - What Had Happened Was

Nikki Glaser - Someday You’ll Die

Ramy Youssef - More Feelings

Seth Meyers - Dad Man Walking

Mejor guion cinematográfico



Peter Straughan - Conclave - GANADOR

Brady Gorbet, Mona Fastvold - The Brutalist

Coraline Fargeat - La Sustancia

Jacques Audiard - Emilia Pérez

Jesse Eisenberg - A Real Pain

Sean Baker - Anora

Mejor actor, serie de comedia o musical



Jeremy Allen White - The Bear - GANADOR

Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson - A Man on the Inside

Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sege - Shrinking

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Mejor actor de reparto en televisión



Tadanobu Asano - Shogun - GANADOR

Diego Luna - La Máquina

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bears

Harrison Ford - Shrinkin

Jack Lowden - Slow Horses

Javier Bardem - Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story

Mejor actriz de reparto en televisión



Jessica Gunning - Baby Reindeer - GANADORA

Allison Janney - The Diplomat

Dakota Fanning - Ripley

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

Kali Reis - True Detective

Liza Colón-Zayas - The Bear

Mejor actor en serie de drama



Hiroyuki Sanada - Shogun - GANADOR

Donald Glover - Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Jake Gyllenhaal - Presumed Innocent

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne - El día del chacal

Billy Bob Thornton - Landman

Mejor actor de reparto



Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain - GANADOR

Denzel Washington - Gladiator II

Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce - The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice

Yura Borisov - Anora

Mejor actriz de reparto



Zoe Saldaña - Emilia Pérez - GANADORA

Ariana Grande - Wicked

Felicity Jones - The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini - Conclave

Margaret Qualley - La Sustancia

Selena Gomez - Emilia Pérez

Mejor actriz en serie de comedia o musical



Jean Smart - Hacks - GANADORA

Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building

Kathryn Hahn - Agatha All Along

Mejor película de drama



The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nickel Boys

September 5

Mejor película musical o de comedia



Wicked

Anora

Emilia Pérez

Challengers

A Real Pain

The Substance

Mejor cinta animada



Flow

Intensamente 2

Memoir of a Snail

Moana 2

Wallace y Gromit: La venganza se sirve con plumas

Robot Salvaje

Mejor película en idioma extranjero



All We Imagine As Light

Emilia Pérez

I’m Still Here

The Girl With The Needle

Vermiglio

The Seed of The Sacred Fig

Mejor director



Jacques Audiard - Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker - Anora

Edward Berger - Conclave

Brady Corbet - The Brutalist

Coralie Fargeat - The Substance

Payal Kapadia - All We Imagine As Light

Mejor actriz de drama



Pamela Anderson - The Last Showgirl

Angelina Jolie - Maria

Nicole Kidman - Babygirl

Tilda Swinton - The Room Next Door

Fernanda Torres - Aún estoy aquí

Kate Winslet - Lee

Mejor actor de drama



Adrien Brody - The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet - A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig - Queer

Colman Domingo - Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes - Conclave

Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice

Mejor actriz de musical o comedia



Amy Adams - Nightbitch

Cynthia Erivo - Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison - Anora

Demi Moore - The Substance

Zendaya - Challengers



Mejor actor de musical o comedia



Jesse Eisenberg - A Real Pain

Hugh Grant - Heretic

Gabriel LaBelle - Saturday Night

Jesse Plemons - Tipos de gentileza

Glen Powell - Hitman

Sebastian Stan - A Different Man

Mejor banda sonora



Clément Ducol, Camille - Emilia Pérez

Daniel Blumberg - The Brutalist

Hans Zimmer - Dune: Part Two

Kris Bowers - Robot Salvaje

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross - Challengers

Volker Bertelmann - Conclave

Mejor canción original



Beautiful That Way - The last showgirl

Compress / Repress - Challengers

El Mal - Emilia Pérez

Forbidden Road - Better Man

Kiss The Sky - Robot Salvaje

Mi camino - Emilia Pérez

Mejor logro en taquilla



Alien: Romulus

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Deadpool & Wolverine

Gladiator II

Intensamente 2

Robot Salvaje

Twisters

Wicked

Mejor serie de drama



Shogun

The Diplomat

Slow Horses

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

El día del chacal

El juego del calamar

Mejor actriz en serie de drama



Kathy Bates - Matlock

Emma D’Arcy - House of the Dragon

Maya Erskine - Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Keira Knightley - Black Doves

Keri Russell - The Diplomat

Anna Sawai-Shogun

Mejor serie de comedia o musical



Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

The Gentlemen

Mejor serie limitada o película hecha para TV



Baby Reindeer

Disclaimer

Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Mejor actriz de serie limitada o película hecha para TV



Cate Blanchett - Disclaimer

Cristin Milioti - El Pingüino

Jodie Foster - True Detective

Kate Winslet - The Regime

Naomi Watts - Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Sofía Vergara - Griselda

Mejor actor de serie limitada o película hecha para TV



Andrew Scott - Ripley

Colin Farrell - El Pingüino

Cooper Koch - Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story

Ewan McGregor - A Gentleman in Moscow

Kevin Kline - Disclaimer

Richard Gadd - Baby Reindeer

