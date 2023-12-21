Oscar 2024: Conoce todos los títulos de los preseleccionados

La temporada de premios se acerca poco a poco, y los rumores respecto a las posibles películas nominadas comienzan a inundar el internet, y esta vez la Academia acaba de filtrar una lista de los títulos preseleccionados para estar nominados a la ceremonia de los premios Oscar 2024. Títulos como “Barbie”, la película mexicana “Tótem”, y nombres como el de Becky G, Dua Lipa y Olivia Rodrigo están entre estas listas que la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas sacaron a la luz el día de hoy.

Preselección Mejor Película Internacional Oscar 2024



México - “Tótem”

España - “La sociedad de la nieve”

Túnez - “Four Daughters”

Ucrania - “20 Days in Mariupol”

Reino Unido - “The Zone of Interest”

Marruecos - “The Mother of All Lies”

Islandia - “Godland”

Italia - “Io Capitano”

Japón - “Perfect Days”

Armenia - “Amerikatsi”

Bután - “The Monk and the Gun”

Dinamarca - “The Promised Land”

Finlandia - “Fallen Leaves”

Francia - “The Taste of Things”

Alemania - “The Teachers’ Lounge”

Preselección a Mejor Canción Original Oscar 2024

“It Never Went Away” de “American Symphony”

“Dear Alien (Who Art In Heaven)” de “Asteroid City”

“Dance The Night” de “Barbie”

“I’m Just Ken” de “Barbie”

“What Was I Made For?” de “Barbie”

“Keep It Movin’” de “The Color Purple”

“Superpower (I)” de “The Color Purple”

“The Fire Inside” de “Flamin’ Hot”

“High Life” de “Flora and Son”

“Meet In The Middle” de “Flora and Son”

“Can’t Catch Me Now” de “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes”

“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” de “Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Quiet Eyes” de “Past Lives”

“Road To Freedom” de “Rustin”

“Am I Dreaming” de “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Preselección Mejores Efectos Visuales Oscar 2024

“The Creator”

“Godzilla Minus One”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Napoleon”

“Poor Things”

“Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire”

“La Sociedad de la Nieve”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Preselección Mejor Maquillaje Oscar 2024

“Beau Is Afraid”

“Ferrari”

“Golda”

“Killers of the Flower”

“MoonThe Last Voyage of the Demeter”

“Maestro”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

“La sociedad de la nieve”

Preselección Mejor Corto Animado Oscar 2024

“Boom”

“Eeva”

“Humo (Smoke)”

“I’m Hip”

“A Kind of Testament”

“Koerkorter (Dog Apartment)”

“Letter to a Pig”

“Ninety-Five Senses”

“Once upon a Studio”

“Our Uniform”

“Pachyderme”

“Pete”

“27”

“War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”

“Wild Summon”

Preselección Mejor Corto Documental Oscar 2024

“The ABCs of Book Banning”

“The Barber of Little Rock”

“Bear”

“Between Earth & Sky”

“Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games”

“Camp Courage”

“Deciding Vote”

“How We Get Free”

“If Dreams Were Lightning: Rural Healthcare Crisis”

“Island in Between”

“The Last Repair Shop”

“Last Song from Kabul”

“Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó”

“Oasis”

“Wings of Dust”

Preselección Mejor Corto Live Action Oscar 2024

“The After”

“The Anne Frank Gift Shop”

“An Avocado Pit”

“Bienvenidos a Los Angeles”

“Dead Cat”

“Good Boy”

“Invincible”

“Invisible Border”

“Knight of Fortune”

“The One Note Man”

“Red, White and Blue”

“The Shepherd”

“Strange Way of Life”

“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”

“Yellow”

Preselección Mejor Sonido Oscar 2024

“Barbie”

“The Creator”

“Ferrari”

“The Killer”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

“The Zone of Interest”

Preselección Mejor Score Oscar 2024

“American Fiction”

“American Symphony”

“Barbie”

“The Boy and the Heron”

“The Color Purple”

“Elemental”

“The Holdovers”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

“Saltburn”

“Society of the Snow”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

“The Zone of Interest”

Preselección Mejor Documental Oscar 2024

“American Symphony”

“Apolonia, Apolonia”

“Beyond Utopia”

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President”

“Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy”

“The Eternal Memory”

“Four Daughters”

“Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project”

“In the Rearview”

“Stamped from the Beginning”

“Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie”

“A Still Small Voice”

“32 Sounds”

“To Kill a Tiger”

“20 Days in Mariupol”

No olvides que las nominaciones oficiales o finales se darán a conocer el martes 23 de enero de 2024, y si no te quieres perder ninguna de las fechas importantes del Oscar 2024 no olvides que aquípuedes revisar todo lo que debes anotar en tu calendario cinéfilo.