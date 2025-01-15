BAFTA 2025: Conoce la lista completa de nominados y todos los detalles del evento
Se dio a conocer la lista completa de nominados a los premios BAFTA 2025. Karla Sofía Gascón, Ariana Grande, Adriana Paz destacan entre los nominados.
La Academia Británica de las Artes Cinematográficas y de la Televisión dio a conocer las producciones y los actores que están nominados a los premios BAFTA 2025. La ceremonia tendrá lugar el próximo 16 de febrero de 2025 en la ciudad de Londres, Inglaterra.
Lista completa de nominados a los BAFTA 2025
Mejor Película
- Anora
- The apprentice
- The Brutalist
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Kneecap
- The Substance
- Wicked
Mejor Película Británica
- Back to Black
- Bird
- Blitz
- Civil War
- Conclave
- Gladiator II
- Hard Truths
- Kneecap
- Lee
- Love Lies Bleeding
- The Outrun
- Paddington in Peru
- Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- We Live in Time
- Wicked Little Letters
Mejor Debut Británico de Dirección, Guion o Producción
- Bring Them Down
- Grand Theft Hamlet
- Hoard
- Kneecap
- Monkey Man
- On Falling
- Santosh
- Sister Midnight
- The Taste of Mango
- The Teacher
Mejor Película Infantil y Familiar
- Flow
- Kensuje’s Kingdom
- Piece Bye Piece
- Spellbound
- That Christmas
- Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- Robot Salvaje
- Young Woman and the Sea
Mejor Película en idioma no inglés
- All We Imagine as Light
- Black Dog
- The Count of Monte Cristo
- Emilia Pérez
- Flow
- The Girl with a Needle
- I’m Still Here
- Kneecap
- La Chimera
- The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Mejor Documental
- The Bibi Files
- Black Box Diaries
- Daughters
- Elton John: Never Two Late
- I am: Celine Dion
- Made in England: The Films of Powell and Pressburger
- No other Land
- The Remarkable Life of Ibelin
- Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
- Will & Harper
Mejor Filme Animado
- Mi villano favorito 4
- Flow
- Intensamente 2
- Memorias de un Caracol
- Moana 2
- That Christmas
- Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- Robot Salvaje
Mejor Dirección
- All We Imagine as Light, Payal Kapadia
- Anora, Sean Baker
- The Brutalist, Brady Corbet
- Conclave, Edward Berger
- Dune: Part Two, Denis Villeneuve
- Emilia Pérez, Jacques Audiard
- La Chimera, Alice Rohrwaxher
- Lee, Ellen Kuras
- The Outrun, Nora Fingscheidt
- The Subtance, Coralie Fargeat
Mejor Guion Original
- All We Imagine as Light
- Anora
- The Apprentice
- The Brutalist
- Challengers
- Civil Wat
- Heretic
- Kneecap
- A Real Pain
- The Substance
Mejor Guion Adaptado
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: PArt Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Lee
- Nickel Boys
- Nightbitch
- The Outrun
- Sing Sing
- Wicked
Mejor Actriz
- Amy Adams, Nightbitch
- Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
- Demi Moore, The substance
- Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
- Kate Winslet. Lee
- Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths
- Marisa Abela, Back to Black
- Mejey Madison, Anora
- Nicole Kidman, Babygirl
- Saoirse Ronan, The Outrun
Mejor Actor
- Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
- Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
- Daniel Craig, Queer
- Dev Patel, Monkey Man
- Hugh Grant, Heretic
- Jude Law, Firebrand
- Kingsley Ben Adir, Bob Marley: One Love
- Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
- Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
- Timothée Chalamet, A complete Unknown
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- Adriana Paz, Emilia Pérez
- Ariana Grande, Wicked
- Emily Watson, Small Things Like These
- Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
- Isabella Rossellini, Cónclave
- Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl
- Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez
- Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing
- Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
- Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
- Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
- Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
- Yura Borisov, Anora
Mejor Casting
- Anora
- The Apprentice
- Back to Black
- Blitz
- The Brutalist
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
- Kneecap
- Wicked
Mejor Edición
- Anora
- Challengers
- Civil War
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Kneecap
- The Subtance
- Gladiador II
Mejor Fotografía
- Anora
- The Subtance
- Emilia Pérez
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Gladiador II
- Nosferatu
Mejor Diseño de Vestuario
- Beetlejuice
- Blitz
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Furiosa: A MAd Max Saga
- Nosferatu
- Wicked
Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado
- The Apprentice
- Beetlejuice
- Blitz
- A Complete Unknown
- Dune: Parrt Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Joker: Folie ‘A Deux
- Nosferatu
- The Substance
- Wicked
Mejor Original Score
- Beetlejuice
- Blitz
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
- Gladiador II
- Nosferatu
- The Outrun
- The Substance
- Robot Salvaje
Mejor Diseño de Producción
- Beetlejuice
- Blitz
- The Brutalist
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Gladiador II
- Nosferatu
- The substance
- Wicked
Mejores Efectos Visuales
- Alien: Romulus
- Beetlejuice
- Better Man
- Civil War
- Deadpool & Wolverine
- Dune: Part Two
- Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
- Gladiador II
- Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
- Wicked
Mejor Sonido
- Blitz
- The Brutalist
- Civil War
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Gladiador II
- The Substance
- Wicked
Mejor Cortometraje Animado
- The Ban
- Clodagh
- The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing
- Homework
- Marion
- Milk
- Rock, Paper, Scissors
- Sister Wives
- Stomach Bug
- Woodice