BAFTA 2025: Conoce la lista completa de nominados y todos los detalles del evento

Se dio a conocer la lista completa de nominados a los premios BAFTA 2025. Karla Sofía Gascón, Ariana Grande, Adriana Paz destacan entre los nominados.

Por: Matías Mena
Películas
Lista completa de nominados a los premios BAFTA 2025
Crédito: Kilyan Sockalingum en Unsplash

La Academia Británica de las Artes Cinematográficas y de la Televisión dio a conocer las producciones y los actores que están nominados a los premios BAFTA 2025. La ceremonia tendrá lugar el próximo 16 de febrero de 2025 en la ciudad de Londres, Inglaterra.

Lista completa de nominados a los BAFTA 2025

Mejor Película

  • Anora
  • The apprentice
  • The Brutalist
  • A Complete Unknown
  • Conclave
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Kneecap
  • The Substance
  • Wicked

Mejor Película Británica

  • Back to Black
  • Bird
  • Blitz
  • Civil War
  • Conclave
  • Gladiator II
  • Hard Truths
  • Kneecap
  • Lee
  • Love Lies Bleeding
  • The Outrun
  • Paddington in Peru
  • Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
  • We Live in Time
  • Wicked Little Letters

Mejor Debut Británico de Dirección, Guion o Producción

  • Bring Them Down
  • Grand Theft Hamlet
  • Hoard
  • Kneecap
  • Monkey Man
  • On Falling
  • Santosh
  • Sister Midnight
  • The Taste of Mango
  • The Teacher

Mejor Película Infantil y Familiar

  • Flow
  • Kensuje’s Kingdom
  • Piece Bye Piece
  • Spellbound
  • That Christmas
  • Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
  • Robot Salvaje
  • Young Woman and the Sea

Mejor Película en idioma no inglés

  • All We Imagine as Light
  • Black Dog
  • The Count of Monte Cristo
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Flow
  • The Girl with a Needle
  • I’m Still Here
  • Kneecap
  • La Chimera
  • The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Mejor Documental

  • The Bibi Files
  • Black Box Diaries
  • Daughters
  • Elton John: Never Two Late
  • I am: Celine Dion
  • Made in England: The Films of Powell and Pressburger
  • No other Land
  • The Remarkable Life of Ibelin
  • Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
  • Will & Harper

Mejor Filme Animado

  • Mi villano favorito 4
  • Flow
  • Intensamente 2
  • Memorias de un Caracol
  • Moana 2
  • That Christmas
  • Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
  • Robot Salvaje

Mejor Dirección

  • All We Imagine as Light, Payal Kapadia
  • Anora, Sean Baker
  • The Brutalist, Brady Corbet
  • Conclave, Edward Berger
  • Dune: Part Two, Denis Villeneuve
  • Emilia Pérez, Jacques Audiard
  • La Chimera, Alice Rohrwaxher
  • Lee, Ellen Kuras
  • The Outrun, Nora Fingscheidt
  • The Subtance, Coralie Fargeat

Mejor Guion Original

  • All We Imagine as Light
  • Anora
  • The Apprentice
  • The Brutalist
  • Challengers
  • Civil Wat
  • Heretic
  • Kneecap
  • A Real Pain
  • The Substance

Mejor Guion Adaptado

  • A Complete Unknown
  • Conclave
  • Dune: PArt Two
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Lee
  • Nickel Boys
  • Nightbitch
  • The Outrun
  • Sing Sing
  • Wicked

Mejor Actriz

  • Amy Adams, Nightbitch
  • Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
  • Demi Moore, The substance
  • Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
  • Kate Winslet. Lee
  • Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths
  • Marisa Abela, Back to Black
  • Mejey Madison, Anora
  • Nicole Kidman, Babygirl
  • Saoirse Ronan, The Outrun

Mejor Actor

  • Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
  • Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
  • Daniel Craig, Queer
  • Dev Patel, Monkey Man
  • Hugh Grant, Heretic
  • Jude Law, Firebrand
  • Kingsley Ben Adir, Bob Marley: One Love
  • Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
  • Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
  • Timothée Chalamet, A complete Unknown

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

  • Adriana Paz, Emilia Pérez
  • Ariana Grande, Wicked
  • Emily Watson, Small Things Like These
  • Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
  • Isabella Rossellini, Cónclave
  • Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl
  • Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez
  • Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Mejor Actor de Reparto

  • Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing
  • Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
  • Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
  • Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
  • Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
  • Yura Borisov, Anora

Mejor Casting

  • Anora
  • The Apprentice
  • Back to Black
  • Blitz
  • The Brutalist
  • A Complete Unknown
  • Conclave
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Kneecap
  • Wicked

Mejor Edición

  • Anora
  • Challengers
  • Civil War
  • A Complete Unknown
  • Conclave
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Kneecap
  • The Subtance
  • Gladiador II

Mejor Fotografía

  • Anora
  • The Subtance
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Gladiador II
  • Nosferatu

Mejor Diseño de Vestuario

  • Beetlejuice
  • Blitz
  • A Complete Unknown
  • Conclave
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Furiosa: A MAd Max Saga
  • Nosferatu
  • Wicked

Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado

  • The Apprentice
  • Beetlejuice
  • Blitz
  • A Complete Unknown
  • Dune: Parrt Two
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Joker: Folie ‘A Deux
  • Nosferatu
  • The Substance
  • Wicked

Mejor Original Score

  • Beetlejuice
  • Blitz
  • The Brutalist
  • Conclave
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Gladiador II
  • Nosferatu
  • The Outrun
  • The Substance
  • Robot Salvaje

Mejor Diseño de Producción

  • Beetlejuice
  • Blitz
  • The Brutalist
  • A Complete Unknown
  • Conclave
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Gladiador II
  • Nosferatu
  • The substance
  • Wicked

Mejores Efectos Visuales

  • Alien: Romulus
  • Beetlejuice
  • Better Man
  • Civil War
  • Deadpool & Wolverine
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
  • Gladiador II
  • Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
  • Wicked

Mejor Sonido

  • Blitz
  • The Brutalist
  • Civil War
  • A Complete Unknown
  • Conclave
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Gladiador II
  • The Substance
  • Wicked

Mejor Cortometraje Animado

  • The Ban
  • Clodagh
  • The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing
  • Homework
  • Marion
  • Milk
  • Rock, Paper, Scissors
  • Sister Wives
  • Stomach Bug
  • Woodice
Temporada de Premios 2025
